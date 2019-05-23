Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Delhi BJP Candidates Poll More Votes Than Congress, AAP Combined

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari received over 1.73 lakh votes more than what former chief minister and Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey polled together in the North East Delhi constituency.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 10:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi BJP Candidates Poll More Votes Than Congress, AAP Combined
Representative image.
New Delhi: The BJP would have swept Delhi even if the AAP and the Congress had joined hands as both the Opposition parties combined got less votes than the saffron party.

Even as the counting was underway in all the seven seats till late on Thursday evening, the BJP had secured more than 56 per cent of the votes, more than the combined vote share of the Congress (22.4 per cent) and the AAP (18.4 per cent).

The BJP had bagged 46.4 per cent of the votes in 2014, winning all the seven seats.

In West Delhi, sitting MP Parvesh Verma polled in a total of 8,61,146 votes, almost over 3.23 lakh votes more than the combined total of the AAP and the Congress.

In North West Delhi constituency, singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans got 8,47,737 votes, almost 3.16 lakh votes more than the total votes his rivals from the Delhi's ruling party and the Congress got.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari received over 1.73 lakh votes more than what former chief minister and Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey polled together in the North East Delhi constituency.

Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP's South Delhi candidate, polled in over 1.98 lakh votes more than the combined votes of the Congress' Vijender Singh and the AAP's Raghav Chadha.

Poll debutant Gautam Gambhir got over 1.71 lakh votes more than former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely and the AAP's Atishi, who ended up at the third spot.

Chandni Chowk, where Union minister Harsh Vardhan is all set for a win, saw the incumbent MP polling over 87,000 votes than Congress veteran J P Agarwal and AAP's Pankaj Gupta.

The lead-up to the polls was filled with suspense as the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress were in talks for an alliance but in the end, the talks did not fructify with both the parties deciding to go solo in the elections.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram