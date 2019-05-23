Delhi BJP Candidates Poll More Votes Than Congress, AAP Combined

: The BJP would have swept Delhi even if the AAP and the Congress had joined hands as both the Opposition parties combined got less votes than the saffron party.Even as the counting was underway in all the seven seats till late on Thursday evening, the BJP had secured more than 56 per cent of the votes, more than the combined vote share of the Congress (22.4 per cent) and the AAP (18.4 per cent).The BJP had bagged 46.4 per cent of the votes in 2014, winning all the seven seats.In West Delhi, sitting MP Parvesh Verma polled in a total of 8,61,146 votes, almost over 3.23 lakh votes more than the combined total of the AAP and the Congress.In North West Delhi constituency, singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans got 8,47,737 votes, almost 3.16 lakh votes more than the total votes his rivals from the Delhi's ruling party and the Congress got.Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari received over 1.73 lakh votes more than what former chief minister and Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey polled together in the North East Delhi constituency.Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP's South Delhi candidate, polled in over 1.98 lakh votes more than the combined votes of the Congress' Vijender Singh and the AAP's Raghav Chadha.Poll debutant Gautam Gambhir got over 1.71 lakh votes more than former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely and the AAP's Atishi, who ended up at the third spot.Chandni Chowk, where Union minister Harsh Vardhan is all set for a win, saw the incumbent MP polling over 87,000 votes than Congress veteran J P Agarwal and AAP's Pankaj Gupta.The lead-up to the polls was filled with suspense as the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress were in talks for an alliance but in the end, the talks did not fructify with both the parties deciding to go solo in the elections.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)