Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Asks Partymen to Work for Peace, Refrain from Acts that Send 'Wrong Message'

Manoj Tiwari, who attended an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, also said everyone should refrain from making 'inflammatory' statements.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Asks Partymen to Work for Peace, Refrain from Acts that Send 'Wrong Message'
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari appealed to all the party leaders on Tuesday to work towards establishing peace in the national capital and not to do anything that causes "confusion" and sends a "wrong message" to people.

Tiwari, who attended an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, also said everyone should refrain from making "inflammatory" statements.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who led a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally at the Maujpur Chowk on Sunday, has been accused of delivering a "provocative" speech at the event.

"Shri Tiwari appealed to all the BJP leaders to do everything possible to establish peace in Delhi. No leader should do such a thing that causes confusion and portrays a wrong message among the people. Everyone should refrain from making inflammatory statements. Intentionally some people are trying to mislead the common people of Delhi," a statement issued by the Delhi BJP said.

Strongly condemning the violence that has claimed 11 lives in the national capital since Monday, the statement said all political parties should rise above party politics to restore peace in Delhi as soon as possible.

"The violent incidents taking place during the protests are disturbing. All the people in the country have the right to speak and hold peaceful protests but not to disturb the public in the name of demonstration," it added.

Accompanied by Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Tiwari also met the family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was killed in the violence on Monday.

He expressed grief over Lal's death, saying attacks on policemen and common people were extremely unfortunate.

Former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, who also attended the all-party meeting called by Shah, said he recommended formation of peace committees and strict action against those making "provocative" statements.

Chopra hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who offered prayers at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat along with other AAP MLAs on Tuesday, saying he should make "solid" efforts to restore peace in the city.

