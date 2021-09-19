Delhi BJP Expels Three Councillors for 6 Years Over 'Graft Charges'

Cracking the whip over complaints of corruption, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Sunday expelled three municipal councilors from the party for six years, and said more heads will roll if they are found involved in financial irregularities. Gupta termed the action, coming months ahead of the three municipal corporations early next year, as BJP’s “zero tolerance" policy.

“Not just councilors but officers of the municipal corporations (MCDs) will also not be spared if they are found involved in corruption," Gupta told PTI. He said people should make videos if anyone “extorts" money from them in the name of MCDs and provide it to Delhi BJP so that FIR can be registered against them.

The councillors who have been removed from the party over graft charges are Sadulajab councillor Sanjay Thakur in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), New Ashok Nagar councillor Rajni Babloo Pandey in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and Mukherjee Nagar councillor Pooja Madan in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, according to the orders issued by Delhi BJP president. The move comes ahead of the civic polls early next year where corruption and mismanagement in municipalities is likely to be the main issue.

“You (Sanjay Thakur) are informed that due to numerous complaints of corruption against you, you are removed from the primary membership of the party for six years. “You were many times made aware of this and asked to mend your corrupt behaviour but to no avail. You are removed from the party for six years with immediate effect," the expulsion letter issued to SDMC councillor Sanjay Thakur by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said. Similar expulsion letters were also issued to EDMC councillor Rajni Babloo Pandey and North MCD councillor Pooja Madan. Calls made by .

