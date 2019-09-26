Delhi BJP Lodges Police Complaint Against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Over NRC Issue

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Thursday lodged a police complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, alleging they spread "rumours" that people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha will be evicted if NRC is implemented in the city.

The complaint filed by Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi and new entrant to the party Kapil Mishra also claimed that the statements made by Kejriwal and Bhardwaj may pose law and order situation in the city.

The development came a day after Kejriwal took a swipe on Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari saying he will be the first to be evicted from the city if NRC exercise is implemented in the national capital.

Tiwari has been demanding the NRC exercise to identify and evict illegal immigrants living in the city.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj deliberately tried to spread rumour about NRC through media, which may create confusion in the minds of the people but also gives way to possibility of law and order situation in the city," read the complaint addressed to the New Delhi DCP.

Bhardwaj, chief spokesperson of the AAP, on Wednesday asked Tiwari if he had a proof of living in Delhi since 1971.

"Kejriwal and Bhardwaj deliberately stated that people from UP, Bihar and Odisha will be evicted if NRC is implemented in the national capital," the Delhi BJP leaders alleged in the complaint.

The NRC is among a host of issues on which the ruling AAP and the BJP have been using to take potshots on one another in the run to the assembly polls scheduled early next year.

