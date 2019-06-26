Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi BJP May Go for Organisational Reshuffle If Assembly Polls Are Not Advanced

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari asked the leaders to work hard to ensure the membership drive is a success and the party's "Vanvas" (exile) in the city is ended.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 10:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi BJP May Go for Organisational Reshuffle If Assembly Polls Are Not Advanced
File photo of BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP may go for an organisational reshuffle in September-October if the Assembly polls in the national capital, scheduled for early next year, are not advanced, party sources said Wednesday.

The preparations for the Assembly elections and the party's membership drive, to be launched on July 6, were discussed on Wednesday in a meeting of senior Delhi BJP leaders in the presence of national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari asked the leaders to work hard to ensure the membership drive is a success and the party's "Vanvas" (exile) in the city is ended.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for over two decades and is eyeing a comeback after its massive victory in recent Lok Sabha polls, when it won all seven seats on offer in the national capital.

"Ramlal said that elections of the Delhi unit from booth upto state level may be held by September-October, if the Assembly polls are held as per schedule in early next year," said a senior Delhi BJP leader who attended the meeting.

AAP leaders had last month claimed that the BJP may go for early polls in Delhi to take advantage of its massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

"BJP leaders also discussed preparations for the nationwide membership campaign, with Ramlal asking to focus on weak booths under the "Sarvvyapi Sarvsparshi" (omnipresent and covering all) membership campaign in Delhi," a Delhi BJP statement said.

Tiwari said the membership drive will be "general" in nature under which 14 lakh new members are targeted to be brought in the party fold in Delhi.

Under the nationwide membership drive, the BJP has targeted to increase the strength of its members by 20 percent.

"The membership drive is like Amrit (elixir) for the party in Delhi as Assembly elections are going to be held shortly. Victory in election is not difficult if we have better workers," Tiwari said.

Among those who attended the meeting were: BJP national vice president and incharge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, incharge of membership drive in Delhi Kuljeet Chahal, party MPs Vijay Goel, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans, Delhi co-incharge Tarun Chugh, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, Delhi organisation secretary Siddharthan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram