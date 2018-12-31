English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi BJP Sets Up WhatsApp Number 'Namo Again' to Communicate With Booth-level Workers
There are 13,816 polling booths in the national capital. The BJP has appointed five panch pramukh at each polling booth, totalling around 69,000.
New Delhi: The BJP's Delhi unit has set up a WhatsApp number, called "Namo Again", to effectively connect with around 69,000 booth-level workers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari felt that the chain of oral communication was not that effective and directed the party's social media and IT cell to use the mobile number to connect with all booth conveners, in-charges and panch pramuk, party leaders said.
Panch pramukh or booth-level workers are the party's direct links with voters at each polling booth.
There are 13,816 polling booths in the national capital. The BJP has appointed five panch pramukh at each polling booth, totalling around 69,000.
"It was felt that messages and directions of the party's national and state leadership were getting delayed in reaching booth-level workers. Also, monitoring of completion of assigned work was not that effective," said Neelkant Bakshi, Delhi BJP's social media and IT cell co-convener.
The "NaMo Again" mobile number will establish a direct link between Tiwari, booth conveners and the core group of 375 booth in-charges through a WhatsApp group and broadcast lists, Bakshi said.
The booth in-charges will connect with panch pramukh to spread the messages further down the line through WhatsApp groups, he said.
"The entire chain of communication is so devised that the messages and directions from party president to the booth level are communicated within seconds," Bakshi said
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results