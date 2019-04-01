English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi BJP Unit to Come Out With Separate Manifesto for Lok Sabha Polls: Manoj Tiwari
The manifesto's content is yet to be worked upon but it will promise making Delhi pollution-free and cleaning Yamuna among others, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.
File photo of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.
New Delhi: The Delhi unit of BJP will be coming out with a separate manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls with special focus on local issues, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Monday.
However, the statehood issue will not be a part of the manifesto since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot be trusted to run the national capital in entirety, Tiwari said.
He said Kejriwal had sat on a dharna ahead of Republic Day celebrations in 2014.
The manifesto's content is yet to be worked upon but it will promise making Delhi pollution-free and cleaning Yamuna among others, he said.
Tiwari said they will also highlight how Kejriwal-led government has not been able to make Delhi pollution free, been instrumental in denying access to Ayushman Bharat health scheme to Delhiites and had "stopped funds" for several projects.
