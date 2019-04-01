LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Delhi BJP Unit to Come Out With Separate Manifesto for Lok Sabha Polls: Manoj Tiwari

The manifesto's content is yet to be worked upon but it will promise making Delhi pollution-free and cleaning Yamuna among others, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
File photo of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.
New Delhi: The Delhi unit of BJP will be coming out with a separate manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls with special focus on local issues, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Monday.

However, the statehood issue will not be a part of the manifesto since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot be trusted to run the national capital in entirety, Tiwari said.

He said Kejriwal had sat on a dharna ahead of Republic Day celebrations in 2014.

The manifesto's content is yet to be worked upon but it will promise making Delhi pollution-free and cleaning Yamuna among others, he said.

Tiwari said they will also highlight how Kejriwal-led government has not been able to make Delhi pollution free, been instrumental in denying access to Ayushman Bharat health scheme to Delhiites and had "stopped funds" for several projects.
