Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi BJP Website Hacked, Beef Pictures Posted

The hackers posted pictures of beef on website of the party's Delhi unit.

PTI

Updated:May 30, 2019, 8:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi BJP Website Hacked, Beef Pictures Posted
The navigation bar on homepage of the website was replaced with the word 'beef'.
Loading...
New Delhi: The official website of BJP's Delhi unit was hacked on Thursday while the party's new government was being sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The hackers posted pictures of beef on website of the party's Delhi unit.

The navigation bar on homepage of the website was replaced with the word "beef".

"We have taken cognizance of the matter. The site has been brought down for taking corrective measures.

"We will get down to the bottom of it and ascertain how it happened and who all are responsible for the hacking," Delhi BJP IT cell incharge Pratyush Kant said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram