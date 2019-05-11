English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi CEO Notice to BJP for Airing Poll-related Content' on NaMo TV: Official
A silence period of 48 hours kicked in from 6 pm Friday and will last till 6 pm on Sunday.
The channel shows speeches of the PM and interviews of BJP leaders.
Loading...
New Delhi: The chief electoral officer of Delhi has sent a notice to the BJP for "airing election-related content" on the NaMo TV even after the silence period began, a senior official said Saturday.
All seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital will vote on May 12 and there are over 1.43 crore voters in the city.
A silence period of 48 hours kicked in from 6 pm Friday and will last till 6 pm on Sunday.
On Friday, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had said that political campaigning in the city, in field or on social media, is supposed to end once the silence period begins.
The notice was sent to the BJP on Friday, another senior official said.
"The notice was sent to the BJP for airing election-related content on the NaMo TV even after the silence period began," he said.
The party was asked to reply to the notice by Saturday evening.
In April, after the Election Commission had directed that all recorded programmes displayed on the NaMo TV be pre-certified, the Delhi poll body had directed the BJP not to air any content on the platform without its certification.
The Delhi CEO Office had also said that since the NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.
All seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital will vote on May 12 and there are over 1.43 crore voters in the city.
A silence period of 48 hours kicked in from 6 pm Friday and will last till 6 pm on Sunday.
On Friday, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had said that political campaigning in the city, in field or on social media, is supposed to end once the silence period begins.
The notice was sent to the BJP on Friday, another senior official said.
"The notice was sent to the BJP for airing election-related content on the NaMo TV even after the silence period began," he said.
The party was asked to reply to the notice by Saturday evening.
In April, after the Election Commission had directed that all recorded programmes displayed on the NaMo TV be pre-certified, the Delhi poll body had directed the BJP not to air any content on the platform without its certification.
The Delhi CEO Office had also said that since the NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Joe Jonas 'Makes a Pretty Girl' as He Poses in This Selfie with Priyanka Chopra
- Student of the Year 2 Box Office Day 1: Tiger-Ananya-Tara’s Film Earns Rs 12.06 Crore
- Life Beyond Screens: Are You Binge-Watching Your Way to Obesity, Paranoia?
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results