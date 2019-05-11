Take the pledge to vote

Delhi CEO Notice to BJP for Airing Poll-related Content' on NaMo TV: Official

A silence period of 48 hours kicked in from 6 pm Friday and will last till 6 pm on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Delhi CEO Notice to BJP for Airing Poll-related Content' on NaMo TV: Official
The channel shows speeches of the PM and interviews of BJP leaders.
New Delhi: The chief electoral officer of Delhi has sent a notice to the BJP for "airing election-related content" on the NaMo TV even after the silence period began, a senior official said Saturday.

All seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital will vote on May 12 and there are over 1.43 crore voters in the city.

A silence period of 48 hours kicked in from 6 pm Friday and will last till 6 pm on Sunday.

On Friday, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had said that political campaigning in the city, in field or on social media, is supposed to end once the silence period begins.

The notice was sent to the BJP on Friday, another senior official said.

"The notice was sent to the BJP for airing election-related content on the NaMo TV even after the silence period began," he said.

The party was asked to reply to the notice by Saturday evening.

In April, after the Election Commission had directed that all recorded programmes displayed on the NaMo TV be pre-certified, the Delhi poll body had directed the BJP not to air any content on the platform without its certification.

The Delhi CEO Office had also said that since the NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.
