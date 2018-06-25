Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament to Meet From July 18 to August 10

Jun 25, 2018 1:02 pm (IST)

Class 9 Boy Found Murdered in Karnataka School Toilet | A schoolboy was found murdered in the washroom of a top military school in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Saturday. The 14-year-old boy was a Class IX student of Sainik School in Kodagu. The incident came to light a day after another Class IX student was found dead inside the toilet of a school in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Friday with multiple stab wounds on his body. Upon finding the boy unconscious in the washroom, the school officials took him to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case of murder. The vice principal and four other staff members of Kodagu's Sainik School, 231 km from Bengaluru, are under the scanner. A few days ago, the boy’s father, who works as hockey coach in the same school, had told the school authorities that his son was being harassed by a few teachers. It is now alleged that the vice principal of the school reportedly ignored the father's complaint.