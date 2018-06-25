Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament to Meet From July 18 to August 10

BJP MLA Accused of Abducting Ex-Serviceman's Daughter | An ex-serviceman, identified as Rajinder Singh, here accused a BJP legislator of abducting his daughter in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a charge denied by the girl. The politician termed the allegation as an attempt to defame him. In a dramatic turn of events, the girl appeared before a select group of media persons on Sunday, hours after her father levelled the charges, and refuted the allegation of her being kidnapped by RS Pura BJP MLA Gagan Bhagat. She defended Bhagat saying he is a good person and she is living with a friend. The girl also claimed that she is facing "death threat" from her family who wanted to marry her to a person against her wishes.
Big news right now: The Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 18 and end on August 10, the Cabinet Committee of Parliamentary Affairs recommended today. The CCPA, chaired by Home Minister Rajanth Singh, met here today to recommend the dates. The President will now formally convene the session. The session will have nearly 18 sittings, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.
Class 9 Boy Found Murdered in Karnataka School Toilet | A schoolboy was found murdered in the washroom of a top military school in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Saturday. The 14-year-old boy was a Class IX student of Sainik School in Kodagu. The incident came to light a day after another Class IX student was found dead inside the toilet of a school in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Friday with multiple stab wounds on his body. Upon finding the boy unconscious in the washroom, the school officials took him to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case of murder. The vice principal and four other staff members of Kodagu's Sainik School, 231 km from Bengaluru, are under the scanner. A few days ago, the boy’s father, who works as hockey coach in the same school, had told the school authorities that his son was being harassed by a few teachers. It is now alleged that the vice principal of the school reportedly ignored the father's complaint.
Four Punjab Boys Killed in 3 Days Due to Drug Overdose | After a video of a mother wailing for her 22-year-old son who died due to drug overdose in Kotkapura went viral, three more deaths have been reported in the state within a span of two days. In the first incident, two youths were found dead at their homes in Amritsar’s Chheharta. Police officers said that they died due to overdose of 'chitta' (synthetically produced drug that includes heroin and LSD) on Saturday. In a similar incident, the body of a youth, foaming at the mouth, was found near Amritsar’s Verka rail line on Sunday. Earlier also many cases of death due to drug overdose have been reported in the area. Ironically, Amritsar happens to be the same city in which the controversial Bollywood film Udta Punjab was shot that highlighted Punjab’s drug menace
UP Girl Gets Acid Attack Threat | A girl student was allegedly sexually harassed by a youth, who also threatened to throw acid on her when she turned down his proposal of marriage, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in Brahmapuri locality under Civil Lines Police Station area here on Saturday. According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the youth, Shakir Ali, pressured the girl to marry him and when she said no to the proposal, the accused sexually harassed her and also threatened to throw acid on her, a police official said.
5 Killed in Mumbai Rains | At least five people were killed on Monday after heavy rains lashed the metropolis and Thane district following Southwest Monsoon's increased momentum in Mumbai. Heavy rains continued throughout the night and Monday morning, causing water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains, thus causing inconvenience to office-goers. Two persons were killed on Sunday evening when a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai, said an official from the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The AAP will launch the first phase of its five-phased padyatra from the Beniabagh Maidan against in Varanasi. The first phase, called the Janadhikar Andolan, will end on July 8 in Ballia.
As many as 723 trees in Kasturba Nagar would be cut, 750 trees in Sriniwaspuri, and 93 in Tyagraj Nagar. The move has angered environmentalists and residents of the area, who are demanding that the decision be withdrawn. "There are other ways to redevelop the area that do not involve cutting of trees," Swati Chaturvedi, another local and a landscape architect, said. The government earlier defended its decision by saying that the redevelopment would lead to an increase in the green area coverage by about three times and the compensatory plantation of trees will be done in the ratio of 1:10, thereby resulting in an enhanced tree-coverage area.
The Forest department recently gave permission to chop off at least 14,000 full-grown trees to make way for the re-development of residential facilities for central government employees. According to a government statement, in Sarojini Nagar, 8,322 of the 11,913 trees would be cut while in Nauroji Nagar, 1,465 of the 1,513 tress would be chopped. In Netaji Nagar, 2,315 of the 3,906 trees would be cut, while in Mohammadpur, 562 trees would be felled.
About 1,500 protesters hugged the trees in Sarojini Nagar, launching their own "Chipko Movement", a forest conservation movement where people embraced trees to prevent them from being cut in Uttarakhand (then Uttar Pradesh) in the 1970s. They also tied green ribbons, which symbolise "Rakhi", thereby promising to protect the trees. A velfie (video-selfie) booth was also set up to create awareness through social media. People were holding placards with messages like "Save Trees, Save Delhi", "We want clean air" and "Save the trees, they will save you". "We will not let the trees be cut. Delhi's air quality level is deteriorating and instead of finding a solution to it, we are cutting more trees," Ramesh Singh, a local, said.
A day after protests erupted in the national capital against government's order to fell over 14,000 trees for the re-development of seven south Delhi colonies, high court has stayed the decision to axe trees till the next of hearing. State-owned construction firm NBCC has given in writing that trees won't be cut till the next date.
Former union minister Yashwant Sinha, who quit BJP in April this year, on Monday told News18 that he wont be able to attend AAP rally in Varanasi due to health issues but his outfit Rashtra Manch was open to consider supporting opposition candidate against PM Modi in the next Lok Sabha election. "Shatrughan Sinha will represent Rashtra Manch in the rally. I was prepared to go but had to cancel due to health related issues. As far as the question of contesting or supporting opposition from Varanasi seat is concerned, we are open for that but modalities would be decided in the coming months," former Union minister said.
Talking to reporters on Sunday in VVIP Guest House, AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that besides this, the padyatra has been planned in all zones of the state. The main issues of the yatra include demand to curb inflation, unemployment, provide adequate price for farmers' produce, harassment problem of Rehari track shoppers, hike in school fees, Ganga cleaning, weavers' problem and reinstatement of old pension system. Request to absorb contractual employees into regular posts and other issues of teachers will also be raised.
According to news agency ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared that it will observing a ‘Black Day’ today. 25th of June marks the day when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared the Emergency in 1975. Several senior BJP leaders including those who are Members of Parliament will reportedly be observing the day. BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, have often cited the Emergency and Indira Gandhi to attack Congress whenever allegations of anti-democratic decisions are made against the ruling party.
A day ahead of the Emergency anniversary, Union Minister Arun Jaitley recalled how more than four decades ago the government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed 'phoney' Emergency, turning democracy into constitutional dictatorship. Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on June 25, 1975 on account of international disturbances, suspending key fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution to every citizen. "It was a phoney emergency on account of proclaimed policy that Indira Gandhi was indispensable to India and all contrarian voices had to be crushed. The constitutional provisions were used to turn democracy into a constitutional dictatorship, said Jaitley in a Facebook post, the first part of the three-part series titled 'The Emergency revisited'. The second part of the series will come today.
BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha is often seen at loggerheads with his own party. Recently, he slammed the BJP government over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dharma at the Lieutenant Governor’s office. In a series of tweets, Sinha lashed out at the Centre for not letting the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh meet Kejriwal at the L-G’s office. Highlighting that the CM’s were ‘elected and not selected’, Sinha said that by denying them entry, the government had made a ‘blatant show of autocracy, despotism, autarchy and use of power’.
Heavens wouldn’t have fallen if you had allowed CMs of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka & AP to meet our popular & favorite CM Arvind Kejriwal. It’s high time to realize that they are elected (& not selected) CMs by our people of India. This kind of blatant show of autocracy...1>2— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018
...despotism, autarchy & use of power by stopping the meet of elected CMs of states will only ridicule our party’s image & give them tremendous sympathy of their followers. Just think of it & take it as “Food for Thought” - consider the genuine demand by Arvind Kejriwal...2>3— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018
Shatrughan and Yashwant, along with socialist thinker Raghu Thakur, will join senior AAP leaders on the dais of Jan Adhikar rally at Varanasi's Beniabagh Park. According to a report in The Times of India, east UP unit chief of AAP Sanjeev Singh said, “The rally is being organised against an undeclared emergency-like situation created by PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the country and the state. This situation is posing threat to the constitutional institutions of the country.”
Both Shatrughan and Yashwant Sinha had recently announced the formation of Rashtra Manch, a political action group and had shared the stage with mahagathbandhan leaders in Patna in the month of April. While Yashwant Sinha had already distanced himself from the BJP, where as BJP MP Shatrughan had recently stated at an Iftar party hosted by Tejaswi Yadav that RJD wants him to contest on their symbol.
