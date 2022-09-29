Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Address Kisan Mahapanchyat in Haryana's Jind on April 4

After calling farm laws brought in by Modi-led government a “death warrant” in a Mahapanchayat held last month in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will now address another Kisan Mahapanchayat at Huda ground in Haryana’s Jind district on April 4.

“There has been a long agitation in the country about these agricultural laws implemented by the Central government. Farmers have been sitting at Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur and other borders for more than 100 days with their demands. Till now hundreds of innocent farmers have sacrificed their lives in this movement and thus to show solidarity to farmers chief minister will participate and address the Kisan Mahapanchyat in Jind,” said Haryana’s AAP co-incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta.

Gupta further said that the Centre has brought all three farm laws in Parliament without consulting with the farmers and passed them unconstitutionally. “Not only this, government has so far filed many false cases against hundreds of farmers and brought them behind bars. Aam Aadmi Party has been continuously raising the voice of farmers from Parliament to the road. Every single worker of the party has been engaged in the service of the farmers sitting on the border since day one,” he said.

Kejriwal had also hit out at the Modi government earlier by claiming that farmers will become labourers in their own fields with these farm laws and “central government has even left behind the Britishers in the oppression and thus it’s a do-or-die situation for them.”

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over three months now against the three laws — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

