Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Wishes Speedy Recovery, Healthy Life to Ailing Arun Jaitley

: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished speedy recovery and healthy life to senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to excuse himself from being included in the new government at the Centre citing his illness.Kejriwal praised Jaitley for his affection and warmth while wishing him good health."Wish @arunjaitley ji speedy recovery and healthy life. I have known him for many years and despite political differences, I have always found him to be affectionate and warm," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said in a tweet.A day before the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, Jaitley urged Modi to be kept out of it, saying he did not want to be a minister in the new government due to health reasons.Ending days of speculation over his role in the new government owing to his ill health, Jaitley posted on Twitter the letter he wrote to Modi requesting recusal from being a part of the new government on health grounds.He said soon after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a massive majority in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election, he had informed Modi orally about his intentions of taking time out for the treatment of an undisclosed illness.Without disclosing the ailment he is being treated for, Jaitley said he would continue to informally support the government and the party in any form that is required.