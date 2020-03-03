Delhi CM Kejriwal to Meet PM Modi in Parliament Today, First Meeting Since High-Pitch Poll Campaign

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Parliament. This will be the first meeting of Kejriwal with Modi after the Delhi Assembly election results. The two may also discuss the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi. This meeting will be held in the Prime Minister's Room in the Parliament premises at 11 am, and comes a day after Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal met the Prime Minister and briefed him on Delhi riots.

After the northeast Delhi was rocked by violence, Kejriwal had said that his government would work 24-hours a day in trying to provide relief to the victims. Kejriwal had put up an appeal, asking people, "to inform the government about those who need the help most in these affected areas." Lt. Governor Baijal along with the new Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Monday toured the affected areas, including Chand Bagh and Shiv vihar and met the people there.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has criticised the Delhi Police for inaction in controlling the violence. Senior party leader Gopal Rai has accused the police of detaining 'innocent' people from the violence-affected areas.

