Delhi Cong Workers Stage Protest Against Spiralling Prices Of Onion

New Delhi(PTI) Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar against spiralling prices of onion and other essential commodities in the city. Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, who was leading the protest, alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital and the BJP at the Centre have been unable to check the activities of hoarders and black marketeers.

The Delhi government should give an immediate cash relief of Rs 10000 to each of the 72 lakh ration card holders in the city to meet festival expenses, Chaudhary demanded. A number of women workers of the party, including Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan, wore garlands of onion, tomatoes and other vegetables and raised slogans against the BJP and the AAP governments.

Chaudhary claimed that when the Modi government amended the Essential Commodities Act in Parliament, profiteers took advantage of it and prices of all items started going up. It is shocking that the Delhi government has been silent when the prices of onions are soaring higher and higher, instead of ensuring that enough supply of the vegetable is made available in the market to tide over the crisis, he said.

He demanded the Modi government immediately apply the Essential Commodities Act to stop the price rise and create a buffer stock of onions through NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation) so that people do not face hardships.

