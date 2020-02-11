Delhi result tally
Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra Resigns after Party Fails to Win a Single Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls
The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and reduced its vote share from 9.7 percent in 2015 to 4.27 percent this time.
A file photo of Congress leader Subhash Chopra. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Tuesday resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Assembly polls.
The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and reduced its vote share from 9.7 percent in 2015 to 4.27 percent this time.
"I take moral responsibility for the party's debacle and have resigned," he told PTI. He said it is up to the party high command to take a decision on his resignation.
