English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Congress Leaves Decision Regarding Alliance with AAP on Rahul Gandhi
The AAP has been seeking an alliance with the Congress in Delhi but the grand old party has not made its stand clear on the possible tie-up.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and other leaders of the unit Monday discussed the possibility of an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls in the city at a meeting with party chief Rahul Gandhi.
The opinion remained divided on the issue and everyone in the meeting was unanimous that Gandhi should take the final call on it in the larger interest of the party, a participant of the meeting said.
Sources said four former Delhi Congress presidents -- Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Tajdar Babar and Arvinder Singh Lovely -- favoured an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.
"AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko also handed over signed letters of 12 district Congress presidents, leaders of the party and councillors in three municipal corporation, in favour of the alliance, to Gandhi," they said.
Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and three working presidents, Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia, and Haroon Yusuf, maintained their stand against the alliance, sources said.
Chacko told PTI that Gandhi will now take a call on the pre-poll tie up with the AAP.
"He will convey the decision to me, whenever he takes it," Chacko said, without giving any deadline for the announcement on the alliance.
The AAP has been seeking an alliance with the Congress in Delhi but the grand old party has not made its stand clear on the possible tie-up.
However, after getting no clear response from the Congress, the AAP declared its last candidate in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls, with a senior leader saying the announcement was made on seeing the Congress's "irresponsible and indecisive" attitude towards the alliance.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had also said that internal surveys have indicated that the party is capable of winning all seven seats in Delhi on its own and does not require an alliance with the Congress in the national capital.
However, both parties had last Tuesday made fresh efforts with the help of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to forge an alliance in Delhi.
Sources said the AAP had last week made a fresh bid to forge an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while demanding five seats in the national capital.
However, shortly after the meeting, Kejriwal said that the Congress had refused to form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and the two parties were not in talks with each other.
The opinion remained divided on the issue and everyone in the meeting was unanimous that Gandhi should take the final call on it in the larger interest of the party, a participant of the meeting said.
Sources said four former Delhi Congress presidents -- Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Tajdar Babar and Arvinder Singh Lovely -- favoured an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.
"AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko also handed over signed letters of 12 district Congress presidents, leaders of the party and councillors in three municipal corporation, in favour of the alliance, to Gandhi," they said.
Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and three working presidents, Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia, and Haroon Yusuf, maintained their stand against the alliance, sources said.
Chacko told PTI that Gandhi will now take a call on the pre-poll tie up with the AAP.
"He will convey the decision to me, whenever he takes it," Chacko said, without giving any deadline for the announcement on the alliance.
The AAP has been seeking an alliance with the Congress in Delhi but the grand old party has not made its stand clear on the possible tie-up.
However, after getting no clear response from the Congress, the AAP declared its last candidate in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls, with a senior leader saying the announcement was made on seeing the Congress's "irresponsible and indecisive" attitude towards the alliance.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had also said that internal surveys have indicated that the party is capable of winning all seven seats in Delhi on its own and does not require an alliance with the Congress in the national capital.
However, both parties had last Tuesday made fresh efforts with the help of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to forge an alliance in Delhi.
Sources said the AAP had last week made a fresh bid to forge an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while demanding five seats in the national capital.
However, shortly after the meeting, Kejriwal said that the Congress had refused to form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and the two parties were not in talks with each other.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Bumrah Recovery on Track, No Sign of Stress: Mumbai Indians
- Streaming Services Such as Netflix And Amazon Video Now Have More Subscribers Globally Than Cable TV
- Dhoni Review System: Twitter Roasts Dinesh Karthik For Wrong DRS Call in KKR vs SRH Match
- Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
- PM Narendra Modi’s Picture on Air India Boarding Pass Under Criticism on Social Media
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results