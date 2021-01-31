Delhi Congress Passes Resolution to Make Rahul Gandhi Party President with Immediate Effect

Delhi Congress unit on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi President of the party from immediate effect, according to news agency ANI.

Reacting to the announcement, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary said, "Rahul ji is only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true from farmers issue to ills of GST. He's shown his leadership ability. So we passed a resolution to make him Congress president again."

The party in a statement last week had said that it will elect a new party president in June. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had said Sonia Gandhi will stay on as the interim party chief for the five state assembly elections scheduled to be held in May.

The CWC had decided to hold organisational elections, following a storm in the party in August last year over a letter to Sonia Gandhi by a group of 23 leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik raising these issues. Sonia Gandhi had met some of the 'dissenters' and discussed the issues raised by them.