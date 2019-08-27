Delhi Congress Questions Timing of AAP Govt's Water Bill Waiver, Calls it an Attempt to Buy Votes

New Delhi: Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf described Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to waive water bills as an attempt to "buy" votes before the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Yusuf said the ruling AAP was trying to "mislead" people as the supply of water in many areas was "substandard".

"Had this announcement been made by Kejriwal a couple of years ago, there would have been no reason to doubt his intentions. But, it appears that he is trying to buy votes of people by making this announcement just a few months before the Assembly polls," Yusuf said.

In a major sop ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year, Kejriwal announced waving water arrears of consumers in colonies categorised E, F, G and H covering majority of the middle class households.

He also announced rebates of 25-75 percent to the residents living in posh pockets of the city.

Yusuf claimed that shortage of water and contamination in supply was complained by residents of many areas.

"Instead of ensuring safe supply of drinking water, Kejriwal government is trying to win over people by waiving their water bills," he said.

According to Delhi government, consumers having functional meters by November 30 this year will be able to avail this scheme and as per rough estimate, over 22.6 lakh domestic water consumers will be benefitted.

