Delhi Congress Stages Protest Outside BJP Headquarters over Detention of Priyanka in UP

The protesters carried placards reading 'the Modi government is scared of Priyanka Gandhi' and raised anti-government slogans.

PTI

July 19, 2019
Congress activits protest outside BJP HQ after party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained on her way to Sonbhadra, where 10 people were gunned down this week, in New Delhi, Friday, July 19, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Congress's Delhi unit staged a protest near the BJP's head office here on Friday over the "illegal" detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh to stop her from going to Sonbhadra where 10 tribals have been killed over a land dispute.

Scores of Congress activists led by the party's Delhi unit working president Haroon Yusuf burnt an effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the street.

The protesters carried placards reading "the Modi government is scared of Priyanka Gandhi" and raised anti-government slogans.

A large posse of police personnel was deployed on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg to prevent the protesters from moving towards the BJP headquarters.

Yusuf alleged that the Modi government was throttling the voice of the opposition and that innocent people were being killed in Uttar Pradesh under the rule of Adityanath.

Priyanka was on Friday stopped from going to Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down this week, and taken to a guesthouse after she squatted on the road with her supporters insisting that she be allowed to proceed.

Ten people were killed and 18 injured in the clash between supporters of village head Yagya Dutt and Gond tribals over a piece of land in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.

Priyanka, who landed in Varanasi and met the injured at the BHU Trauma Centre, was stopped in Narainpur while she was on her way to Sonbhadra.

She was taken to the Chunar guesthouse nearby after she sat on a 'dharna'.

