Congress to Announce Candidates for 7 Lok Sabha Seats in Delhi Within Two Days, Says Sheila Dikshit
Meanwhile, the suspense over AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi continues even though the Arvind Kejriwal-led part has postponed the nomination of three candidates to April 22, saying it wanted to give the grand old party another chance.
File photo of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Congress will announce candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi within a couple of days, the Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit has said.
She said this while inaugurating a control room at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office for the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday.
"The party will announce the candidates tomorrow or day after," Dikshit said.
When asked about her fighting the polls from Chandni Chowk, she said, "I have also heard about it. Let the party decide."
The centralised control room will coordinate with the control rooms in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi and disseminate relevant information regarding the Congress candidates' election campaign, the DPCC said.
There are seven separate desks at the DPCC control room to collate information from all the seven parliamentary constituencies, including the detailed campaign schedule, meetings and other programmes of each of the Congress candidate, it said.
There is also a separate legal desk at the control room to advise the candidates on the legal matters that may arise during the election campaign.
The control room will use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Shakti App, WhatsApp, SMS and Voice Call extensively for the election campaign.
It will also provide information regarding UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's public meetings and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's road shows, the DPCC said.
The suspense over Congress- AAP alliance in Delhi continues, even though the Arvind Kejriwal-led part has postponed the nomination of three candidates to April 22, saying it wanted to give the grand old party another chance.
After nearly a month of flip-flops, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are close to finalising a seat-sharing formula in Haryana and Delhi. AAP's Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for alliance talks in Haryana in a seat-sharing formula of 6:3:1, sources said.
