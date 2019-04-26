English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Asks Police to File Report on Plea Seeking FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2016 Remarks Against PM Modi
The complaint had sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for making allegedly derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.
FIle photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi (Image : Reuters)
New Delhi A Delhi court on Friday directed the police to file an action taken report on a plea seeking registration of FIR against Congress President Rahul for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal listed the matter for further hearing on May 15.
The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for making allegedly derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.
