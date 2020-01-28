Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Court Dismisses Kejriwal's Plea Against Summons in Defamation Case

The case was filed by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar on behalf of the party's Delhi unit, seeking proceedings against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders for 'harming' the reputation of BJP by blaming it for the deletion of the names of voters from electoral rolls here.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Court Dismisses Kejriwal's Plea Against Summons in Defamation Case
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: A sessions court Tuesday dismissed a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders against an order summoning them in a defamation case for their remarks over alleged deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls in the city.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar denied the plea to set aside an order by a magisterial court which had in March last year summoned Kejriwal, besides AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and party leader Atishi Marlena.

The judge said there was "no infirmity in the impugned order".

"Accordingly, criminal revision petition challenging the said order is hereby dismissed," the court said.

The case was filed by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who moved the petition on behalf of the party's Delhi unit, seeking proceedings against them for "harming" the reputation of BJP by blaming it for the deletion of the names of voters from electoral rolls here.

He had claimed the AAP leaders, during a press conference held in December 2018, alleged that on the directions of the BJP names of 30 lakh voters from Bania, Poorvanchali and the Muslim community had been deleted by the Election Commission.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram