Delhi Court Grants Bail to Tharoor Over ‘Scorpion’ Remark Against PM Modi

New Delhi: A Delhi court granted bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday on a complaint over his alleged ‘scorpion’ remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Tharoor on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 after he appeared before the court and moved bail application.

The court was hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed against Tharoor by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.