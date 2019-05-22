English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Reserves Order on Complaint Seeking FIR Against Rahul Gandhi for Remarks Against PM Modi
Advocate Joginder Tuli has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for 'accusing PM Modi of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice'.
Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi, greets people during a function to pay homage to their father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for June 7 order on a complaint seeking lodging of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged 'Khoon ki Dalali' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved order on the complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, which has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Rahul for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.
The Delhi Police had on May 15 filed an action taken report before the court in which the police had said that Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed.
