Delhi Crisis LIVE: Omar Abdullah Latest to Back Arvind Kejriwal as Impasse Enters Day 7

At the Council's first meeting on 8 February, 2015, PM Modi had laid down the key mandates of NITI Aayog such as fostering cooperative federalism by addressing national issues through mutual cooperation and monitoring of important schemes and programmes. It was also decided that the Aayog will act as the “think tank” of the government and work as a bridge between the centre and the states. Later, sub-groups of chief ministers and two task forces, one on elimination of Poverty in India and other on Agriculture Development were set up.
Grappling with agrarian crisis and widespread resentment among crop growers, farmer issues are set to dominate the fourth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog on Sunday. Besides looking into ways of doubling of farmers’ income by 2022, PM Modi’s pet scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’ will also be one of the top agendas of the council. “The agenda of the council meeting also includes further expansion of Mission Indradhanush for immunisation of children and mothers. Besides, there will also be discussions on the roadmap to commemorate the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019,” said a senior official of the NITI Aayog on condition of anonymity.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has now received support from former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as well. Abdullah tweeted in the morning, saying that a CM elected by the people of Delhi with an overwhelming majority is protesting, but "powers that be couldn’t seem to care less".
Forget the arguments & counterarguments, a CM elected by the people of Delhi with an overwhelming majority is protesting in the Lt. Governor’s residence for the last 6 days & the powers that be couldn’t seem to care less. Democracy anyone?— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 17, 2018
The four heads of their states visited Kejriwal's home on Saturday and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention on issues over which he is on a sit-in at Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's office.
Ahead of the NITI Aayog meeting, political drama has gripped the national capital where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a sit-in protest at Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's office since past six days demanding that the "strike" by bureaucrats in the city be called off. Kejriwal and three Cabinet colleagues have been staying in a waiting room at Raj Niwas, protesting against what they call is a strike by the bureaucrats in the national capital. However, the protest took a new turn when four non-BJP chief ministers from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka decided to lend their voice to Delhi CM's protest. “This is a constitutional crisis. There are about two crore people in Delhi and all work in the capital has been disrupted since the last four months, there can be nothing more unfortunate than this. During Sunday’s NITI Aayog meeting, we will tell the PM to intervene and solve this matter. Had the President been here, we would have told him too. This is a democracy and that is how a democracy functions," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Chandrababu Naidu's First Face to Face Meeting With Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to strongly raise a host of the state issues, including the centre's refusal to grant 'special category status' to it, during the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi today. Over the last four days, the chief minister held extensive discussions with the state ministers, top bureaucrats and MPs on the issues to be raised during the 4th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog. This will be the first time that Naidu will have a face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the TDP pulled out of the NDA in March over the SCS issue. Naidu, who has been vocal in his criticism of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP chief Amit Shah since snapping of TDP's ties with the NDA, is expected to directly confront Modi over the (unfulfilled) promise of according special category status to Andhra Pradesh, made in Rajya Sabha at the time of its bifurcation to carve out Telangana.
Ahead of the crucial NITI Aayog meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the council will discuss the implementation of key policies relating to various sectors.
Looking forward to the 4th Governing Council meeting of @NITIAayog tomorrow. Implementation of key policies relating to a wide range of sectors will be discussed during the meeting. https://t.co/4xR5tb7Dns— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2018
Issues, including measures taken to double farmers' income and progress of flagship schemes, will come up for discussion at the fourth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog today. The development agenda for 'New India 2022' is also expected to be approved in the meeting. The council, apex body of the Niti Aayog, includes all the chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials. The Governing Council, according to the statement, is expected to take up important subjects, progress of flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission and Mission Indradhanush; development of districts; besides celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
