Delhi Crisis LIVE: Omar Abdullah Latest to Back Arvind Kejriwal as Impasse Enters Day 7

Jun 17, 2018 8:44 am (IST)

Ahead of the NITI Aayog meeting, political drama has gripped the national capital where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a sit-in protest at Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's office since past six days demanding that the "strike" by bureaucrats in the city be called off. Kejriwal and three Cabinet colleagues have been staying in a waiting room at Raj Niwas, protesting against what they call is a strike by the bureaucrats in the national capital. However, the protest took a new turn when four non-BJP chief ministers from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka decided to lend their voice to Delhi CM's protest. “This is a constitutional crisis. There are about two crore people in Delhi and all work in the capital has been disrupted since the last four months, there can be nothing more unfortunate than this. During Sunday’s NITI Aayog meeting, we will tell the PM to intervene and solve this matter. Had the President been here, we would have told him too. This is a democracy and that is how a democracy functions," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.