Delhi Deadlock LIVE: AAP Sounds War Cry as Hundreds March Towards PM Residence Despite No Permit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken its protest against L-G Anil Baijal and IAS officers to the streets as thousands of party workers and supporters have gathered at Mandi House to head to the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. CPI(M) cadres have also joined the AAP in its protest rally. Meanwhile, the IAS Association held an unusual press conference ahead of AAP's protest saying they have been doing their job regularly and sometimes even on holidays. The bureaucrats have rejected all charges levelled by CM Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP ministers. As Kejriwal and his ministers complete seven days of being holed up at the L-G House, AAP has now opted for a protest march. The Delhi Police have, however, denied permission for the march, but the party says it will go ahead with the ‘non-violent’ procession. Entry and exit at five Delhi Metro stations — Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Janpath — will be closed till further orders in view of the protest march. Four chief ministers — Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy and Pinarayi Vijayan — have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an “immediate resolution” to the deadlock. The chief ministers met Modi on the sidelines of a crucial NITI Aayog meet in the capital, where the PM called for cooperative and competitive federalism and lauded the states’ contribution in India’s growth.



Jun 17, 2018 6:20 pm (IST) Try as much as you to bury us, sir, maybe you don't realise that we are seeds, it is in our behaviour to rise again: tweets Arvind Kejriwal: खूब करो साहेब कोशिश हमें मिट्टी में दबाने की,



शायद आपको नहीं मालूम, कि ‘‘हम बीज हैं”



आदत है हमारी हर बार उग जाने की.. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2018

Jun 17, 2018 6:19 pm (IST) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has hit out against CM Arvind Kejriwal and said, "He did not attend the NITI Aayog meet, the PM was there, Kejriwal should meet him and convey the problems of the state. The Delhi CM is just doing some drama. The IAS association press conference has made things clear. A chief secretary was assaulted and the IAS officers are in fear. This is urban Naxal behaviour by the AAP. I want to appeal to the four CMs, who came in support of Kejriwal, to make sure the situation in Delhi improves."

Jun 17, 2018 5:40 pm (IST) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of first trying to delay the NITI Aayog meeting on the "pretext" of Eid celebrations in her state and then being a part of Kejriwal's "tamasha". "First Mamata Banerjee asks Niti Ayog to delay its meeting by a day on the pretext of Eid celebrations in Bengal but lo and behold she is now participating in petty politics of Dharna Tamasha in Delhi (sic)," he tweeted. Earlier, Tiwari had asked the four chief ministers, who are here for the NITI Aayog governing council meeting today, to advise Kejriwal to focus on the problems being faced by the people of Delhi. "This is so unfortunate that the 4CMs have allowed themselves to be part of this Dharna Tamasha. In fact they should advise CM Delhi Arvind Kejriwal to focus on resolving severe Drinking Water Crisis which the people of Delhi are now facing, earn the confidence of Delhi officers (sic)," he had tweeted.

Jun 17, 2018 5:38 pm (IST) The Delhi BJP today accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to a "political stunt" in a bid to form an "anti-BJP, anti-Narendra Modi" front in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also said it was "unfortunate" that the chief ministers of four states allowed themselves to be a part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's "drama". Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at the chief minister's office in the Delhi Secretariat, wrote an "open letter" to Kejriwal, asking him to look beyond "political interests" and resume work, along with his ministers. "The (press) conference held by the chief ministers of four states in your favour ends all doubts of your dharna being nothing more than a political stunt to rally together an anti-BJP, anti-Modi front before the elections next year," Gupta wrote in the letter.

Jun 17, 2018 5:15 pm (IST) Supporters of AAP and CPIM march to the Prime Minister's residence in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's demand that Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal put an end to the strike by state government officers:

Jun 17, 2018 5:12 pm (IST) The call given by Aam Aadmi Party to march towards PM residence or office is without any permission. No permission has been applied for. As such areas of New Delhi district are under prohibitory orders: tweets Delhi Police. The call given by @AamAadmiParty to march towards PM residence or office is without any permission. No permission has been applied for. As such areas of New Delhi district are under prohibitory orders. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 17, 2018

Jun 17, 2018 5:02 pm (IST) Visuals of the AAP protest heading towards PM's residence from Mandi House: PM आवास पर कूच करने को तैयार विशाल जन-समूह...



कुछ ही देर में मंडी हाउस से शुरू होगा PM आवास की तरफ मार्च !#अब_रण_होगा pic.twitter.com/GlKGU9BdXH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 17, 2018

Jun 17, 2018 5:01 pm (IST) The CPI(M) has joined the AAP in their protest at Mandi House, which will be moving towards the PM House: .@cpimspeak's cadre joins the AAP protest at Mandi House to move forward towards PM House.#अब_रण_होगा pic.twitter.com/g50TiL1Fw7 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 17, 2018

Jun 17, 2018 4:58 pm (IST) Today we have taken to the streets, looking for democracy (because) dictators are sitting in the Prime Minister's residence: tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: हम आ गये हैं आज सडक पर, लोकतंत्र की तलाश में ।



जब बैठी तानाशाही है, प्रधानमंत्री निवास में ।। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2018

Jun 17, 2018 4:44 pm (IST) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who is also at the protest, said, "If the IAS officers show me one point in code of conduct that they can pick and choose which meeting they could go on, I will agree with their stand. Varsha Joshi is tweeting out political statements that are against her code of conduct." Raghav Chadda also hit back at IAS officers and said, "If they are saying that they do not have to attend all meetings, then where are they taking orders from?"

Jun 17, 2018 4:37 pm (IST) Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has begun their protest against the "strike" by the civil servants. Party leader and educationalist Atishi Marlena countered the IAS officers' association claims and said, "This is the first time that an IAS officer is on strike. We have over 50 notices which show that IAS officers did not respond to our meetings. It was only yesterday that Imran Hussain called a meeting over Delhi pollution but not even a single IAS officer showed up."

Jun 17, 2018 4:31 pm (IST) IAS officer Manisha Saxena (C) said that the officers were scared after the incident involving Delhi chief secretary being allegedly assaulted by AAP minister inside CM Arvind Kejriwal's home. "The chief secretary went for the meeting at midnight. How is this non-compliance? He went for a meeting but was assaulted. We are all doing our work, protests take place during the lunch hour and that too only for 5 minutes. We will continue our lunch hour protest to show remember what happened with the chief secretary," she said.

Jun 17, 2018 4:22 pm (IST) "It is wrong to say that no work has been done to improve the monsoon preparedness of Delhi. Desilting of drains has already been done," said Saxena. Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi claimed that she was being attacked personally. "It's damaging my personal reputation. I have been targetted by social media handles of a certain political party in an unfair manner. The way we have been forced to do certain jobs is not right. We are clearing files but when we send them back to the concerned minister's office the files were not received by them. Our recommendations were not considered. When all these matters were taken up in court, I appeared and put forth my notes. The court accepted them and this is documented. Please don't use us as a political tool, we are feeling frightened and victimised," Joshi said.

Jun 17, 2018 4:15 pm (IST) "We are apolitical. Irrespective of the government in power, we do our jobs. We have never been required to come out in the open and clarify our stand. This is an unusual press conference. We never imagined that we would have to hold a press conference to justify our job. We are answerable only to the law and constitution. The issues in Delhi are unique. Not everything is under our control but we do our job as per the constitution. There has been a lot of hue and cry about the doorstep delivery of ration but no file relating to this scheme has been received by the food and civil supplies department. Claims that desilting of drains having been hampered due to strike is false. We have moved a file to the CM, we asked for a date to meet him and we have also got a date," said Saxena.

Jun 17, 2018 4:10 pm (IST) The IAS officers' association is holding a press conference wherein they are defending themselves against the allegations made against them by the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. "This is a very unusual press conference. Bureaucrats are faceless people, we work behind the screens. IAS officers work out of the public eye, this is not a normal situation and we have been targetted. We are addressing this press conference because we are being targetted and victimised. We are not on strike. We are all working and all departments are doing their job. Anyone is who claiming that we are on strike is lying, they are wrong. We are all doing our jobs," said Manisha Saxena, an IAS officer.

Jun 17, 2018 4:04 pm (IST) West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, coming out of the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi, said, "We met the Home Minister and later the PM to ask him to find a solution for the problems in Delhi. Please ask the Congress why they are not here, I can't answer for them." Talking about the opposition's unity for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, she claimed that it was already there and it was up to the Congress to get involved in it. She also said that the states have conveyed our displeasure on how states that have been performing well have not been compensated. "West Bengal and southern states have done well. It is unfair that best performing states are not given the required benefits," she says.

Jun 17, 2018 3:42 pm (IST) "Communists in India were first victims of such central authoritarian misuse of constitutional provisions: the democratically elected government in Kerala was undemocratically dismissed in 1957. This has happened with Left-led governments repeatedly in Kerala and West Bengal later," says CPI(M) general-secretary Sitaram Yechury. Using office of Governors and LGs, BJP seeks to destabilise non-BJP democratically elected state govts. This is happening with democratically elected govts

in Delhi & Puducherry. Governor’s office was used to try & hijack people’s mandate in Karnataka, but this was thwarted (2/n) — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 17, 2018 Governor’s office was used to install BJP governments even after they have lost elections, like in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya. The Governor’s office has been misused in Bihar to allow the BJP to enter the govt via the backdoor after losing assembly elections comprehensively (3/n) — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 17, 2018 Such efforts are destroying the already fragile centre-state relations

which is the backbone of the federal essence of the Indian Constitution.

This must not be permitted. (4/n) — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 17, 2018

Jun 17, 2018 2:21 pm (IST) NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says, "Madhya Pradesh Chief Miniter Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlights how with increased production the state has become a land of agricultural surpluses the need for constant market intelligence flow to farmers. He compliments Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ayushman Bharat and says that it will profoundly impact lives of citizens." We are implementing flagship schemes of the Central Government with complete earnest. Practices like ‘Wazan Tyohar’ are being implemented as part of #PoshanAbhiyaan & we have designated a nodal agency for #AyushmanBharat: Chhattisgarh CM @drramansingh at the #FourthGCM pic.twitter.com/7o0R5zl5ag — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) June 17, 2018

Jun 17, 2018 2:09 pm (IST) AAP leader Sanjay Singh says that no matter what happens, he will arrive at PM's residence at 4pm. "If they stop my car, I will board a bus. If they don't allow the bus to go, I will ride a bike. Even if that is not allowed, I will walk down. But I will definitely participate in the protest," he says. गाड़ी से जाऊंगा। गाड़ी रोकोगे तो बस से जाऊंगा। बस रोकोगे तो ऑटो से जाऊंगा। ऑटो रोकोगे तो बाइक से जाऊंगा। बाइक रोकोगे तो पैदल ही जाऊंगा। लेकिन आज शाम 4 बजे मंडी हाउस जाऊंगा जरूर। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 17, 2018

Jun 17, 2018 2:05 pm (IST) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has a coalition government with BJP in his state, has lashed out at anganwadi and mid day meal schemes of the BJP-led central government. He said during NITI Aayog meeting that temples of education have reduced to cooking centres.

Jun 17, 2018 1:57 pm (IST) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao supports his Andhra Pradesh counterpart on convergence of agriculture with MGNREGA for bringing down the cost of input for farmers. Also, he ssaid that the activities related to agriculture should be treated at par with agriculture and be exempted from various taxes. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work as the chief minister of Gujarat.

Jun 17, 2018 1:54 pm (IST) "I assure L-G, PMO and Delhi police that there won't be any violence. People just want to tell PM that the L-G appointed by him, is doing injustice to Delhi. He'll also be requested to tell IAS officers, who're on strike since last four months, to come back to work, Bhardwaj further said.

Jun 17, 2018 1:36 pm (IST) "We aren't expecting people or parties from other states to come in our support but four CMs have come in our support, for the youngest political party. This is a matter of pride for us. They have come in support of the rights of the people of Delhi," says Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj as AAP gears up to march to PM residence.

Jun 17, 2018 1:29 pm (IST) Four metro stations on yellow line (Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan) and Janpath station on violet line will remain closed from 2 PM till further notice in wake of AAP protest march. However, interchange between facility at Central Secretariat will remain available as usual.

Jun 17, 2018 1:25 pm (IST) CPI(M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury will participate in AAP protest march from Mandi House to PM House. #BREAKING - CPI(M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury to participate in AAP protest march from Madhi House to PMO. pic.twitter.com/3fjl2TNCSH — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 17, 2018

Jun 17, 2018 1:18 pm (IST) Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit says, "Delhi government should work according to the existing rules and provisions. They cannot do whatever they want to." #WATCH: Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit says, 'Delhi govt should work according to the existing rules & provisions. They cannot do whatever they want to'. pic.twitter.com/eA06qrAhTq — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018