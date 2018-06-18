English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Deadlock Suits BJP and AAP, Diverts Attention From Their Failures, Says Ajay Maken
Commenting on the show of solidarity by chief ministers of various states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maken said they had not been briefed properly.
File photo of senior Congress leader Ajay Maken. (PTI)
New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and the Delhi government under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leader Ajay Maken said the current deadlock suits both the parties.
“The situation, as we see it right now, suits both the BJP and the AAP. It diverts attention from their respective failures. The L-G allowing the Delhi CM and his ministers to protest for more than four days outside his office in itself is a matter of concern,” he said, adding that the AAP did not want to learn the art of governance.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s protest against the alleged strike by IAS officers entered the eighth day on Monday.
Several IAS officers came together on Sunday to level counter allegations against the Delhi government, saying they were afraid about the lack of security.
Kejriwal assured them that he would ensure security for the bureaucrats as they are his “family”.
“An assault on a senior IAS officer is something that we had not heard of so far and that has happened. Since Kejriwal is calling the IAS officers his family, then as head of the family it is his responsibility to keep everyone together,” Maken said, adding that during the Congress rule in Delhi, the party had faced worse situations.
“There was a time when we got to know from the newspapers that the transport secretary had been changed. But we still worked with him and fulfilled our duties,” the senior Congress leader said.
Maken added that if a minister takes a policy decision, there is no reason for any IAS officer to say no to it and replacing officers is never a solution.
“All officers are good as long as you get the work done from them. Problem is when the minister wants to get something illegal done. If the IAS officers are not working, then the government needs to find the reason behind it and that reason can’t be political. No officer is affiliated to any political party,” he said.
Commenting on the show of solidarity by chief ministers of various states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maken said they had not been briefed properly.
“The CMs who came to visit have no stake in Delhi, neither do they have any solid stand. I don’t think they have been briefed properly. Delhi is a Union Territory. The powers of a CM in a state are way different than what a CM has in the national capital,” he said.
Maken added, “As far as show of strength is concerned, would Mamata Banerjee and CPM come together in West Bengal?”
Also Watch
“The situation, as we see it right now, suits both the BJP and the AAP. It diverts attention from their respective failures. The L-G allowing the Delhi CM and his ministers to protest for more than four days outside his office in itself is a matter of concern,” he said, adding that the AAP did not want to learn the art of governance.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s protest against the alleged strike by IAS officers entered the eighth day on Monday.
Several IAS officers came together on Sunday to level counter allegations against the Delhi government, saying they were afraid about the lack of security.
Kejriwal assured them that he would ensure security for the bureaucrats as they are his “family”.
“An assault on a senior IAS officer is something that we had not heard of so far and that has happened. Since Kejriwal is calling the IAS officers his family, then as head of the family it is his responsibility to keep everyone together,” Maken said, adding that during the Congress rule in Delhi, the party had faced worse situations.
“There was a time when we got to know from the newspapers that the transport secretary had been changed. But we still worked with him and fulfilled our duties,” the senior Congress leader said.
Maken added that if a minister takes a policy decision, there is no reason for any IAS officer to say no to it and replacing officers is never a solution.
“All officers are good as long as you get the work done from them. Problem is when the minister wants to get something illegal done. If the IAS officers are not working, then the government needs to find the reason behind it and that reason can’t be political. No officer is affiliated to any political party,” he said.
Commenting on the show of solidarity by chief ministers of various states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maken said they had not been briefed properly.
“The CMs who came to visit have no stake in Delhi, neither do they have any solid stand. I don’t think they have been briefed properly. Delhi is a Union Territory. The powers of a CM in a state are way different than what a CM has in the national capital,” he said.
Maken added, “As far as show of strength is concerned, would Mamata Banerjee and CPM come together in West Bengal?”
Also Watch
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facebook Could 'Open' Closed Eyes With New AI System
- Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Can't Take Their Eyes Off Student Of The Year 2 Co-star Tiger Shroff, See Photo
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Held by Gritty Switzerland — Relive the Goals
- Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Photo With Dad Kunal Will Brighten up Your Day; See Pic
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Controversies Dominate South Korea, Sweden Build-up