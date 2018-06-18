Delhi Deadlock Suits BJP and AAP, Diverts Attention From Their Failures, Says Ajay Maken

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and the Delhi government under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leader Ajay Maken said the current deadlock suits both the parties.“The situation, as we see it right now, suits both the BJP and the AAP. It diverts attention from their respective failures. The L-G allowing the Delhi CM and his ministers to protest for more than four days outside his office in itself is a matter of concern,” he said, adding that the AAP did not want to learn the art of governance.Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s protest against the alleged strike by IAS officers entered the eighth day on Monday.Several IAS officers came together on Sunday to level counter allegations against the Delhi government, saying they were afraid about the lack of security.Kejriwal assured them that he would ensure security for the bureaucrats as they are his “family”.“An assault on a senior IAS officer is something that we had not heard of so far and that has happened. Since Kejriwal is calling the IAS officers his family, then as head of the family it is his responsibility to keep everyone together,” Maken said, adding that during the Congress rule in Delhi, the party had faced worse situations.“There was a time when we got to know from the newspapers that the transport secretary had been changed. But we still worked with him and fulfilled our duties,” the senior Congress leader said.Maken added that if a minister takes a policy decision, there is no reason for any IAS officer to say no to it and replacing officers is never a solution.“All officers are good as long as you get the work done from them. Problem is when the minister wants to get something illegal done. If the IAS officers are not working, then the government needs to find the reason behind it and that reason can’t be political. No officer is affiliated to any political party,” he said.Commenting on the show of solidarity by chief ministers of various states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maken said they had not been briefed properly.“The CMs who came to visit have no stake in Delhi, neither do they have any solid stand. I don’t think they have been briefed properly. Delhi is a Union Territory. The powers of a CM in a state are way different than what a CM has in the national capital,” he said.Maken added, “As far as show of strength is concerned, would Mamata Banerjee and CPM come together in West Bengal?”