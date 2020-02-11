Delhi result tally
Delhi Did Not Vote for 'Anti-nationals': NCP Leader Nawab Malik Mocks BJP
Nawab Malik said the NCP had tried to forge an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and the Congress should also think on similar lines to avoid division of votes in the future.
File photo of NCP leader Nawab Malik .
Mumbai: Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday mocked the BJP and said the massive mandate to the AAP in the Delhi polls was due to people there accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders' appeals "not to vote for anti-nationals".
With counting of votes on, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has already secured a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly and is well on its way to win over 60 seats, leaving the BJP way behind with wins on a handful of seats.
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Malik said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders appealed to the people of Delhi to not vote for anti-nationals, so the people there voted for the AAP."
"It seems people are tired of BJP's politics of hatred and pressure tactics. The BJP ensured there were legal cases against several AAP leaders and MLAs. Several inquiries were conducted to demoralise AAP workers but nothing worked in favour of the BJP," he added.
He said the NCP had tried to forge an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and the Congress should also think on similar lines to avoid division of votes in the future.
