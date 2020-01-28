Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi EC Submits Report on Parvesh Verma, Anurag Thakur for Poll Code Violation

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner complaining against Minister of State Anurag Thakur's inflammatory remarks at poll rally in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
Delhi EC Submits Report on Parvesh Verma, Anurag Thakur for Poll Code Violation
Mos Anurag Thakur at a poll rally in Rithala on Monday.

New Delhi: The Delhi Election Commission on Tuesday took cognizance of alleged breach of moral code of conduct by BJP MP and star campaigners of Delhi election Parvesh Verma and Minister of State Anurag Thakur.

The office of Delhi Election Commission said the Chief Election Officer of Delhi has submitted its report to the Election Commission of India on the suspected violation of model code of conduct by Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Minister of State Anurag Thakur, BJP's star campaigners.

The report refers to Verma's remarks on Shaheen Bagh and his tweet regarding religious places, besides Thakur's alleged sloganeering 'desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro saalo ko'.

Verma had said that mosques and graveyards have come up in over 500 government properties in the Capital, including hospitals and schools. He said the land where these "illegal structures" have come up belong to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board and many other government agencies.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner complaining against the remark. In the letter, received by the Election Commissioner's office on Tuesday, the AAP said such speech "is blatant violation" of the poll code.

"This is a fit case for the ECI to not only to take appropriate action but also lodge an FIR with the police against Thakur," it said.

Stating that such language is not allowed even in the normal circumstances, the AAP said, "This type of activity is described in the IPC as criminal offence."

While campaigning for Manish Chaudhary (BJP) in the Rithala Assembly seat on Monday, Thakur raised the slogan "Desh ke gaddaro ko" and the crowd completed that with, "goli maaro saalo ko" (Shoot the traitors).

BJP member of the Lok Sabha Hans Raj Hans is also seen on the stage in the Thakur's video that went viral.

The Congress also complained to the poll body saying, "The way Thakur, Pravesh Verma and Amit Shah is using the language to polarise voters, it seems the BJP wants to communalise the elections. It's unacceptable. The BJP has lost balance due to impending poll loss. We have requested the EC to take action against them."

