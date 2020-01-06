Delhi Election 2020 Date: Complete Schedule of Delhi Assembly Poll

New Delhi: The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday. The election is likely to witness a three-cornered contest involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress.

In the 2015 polls, Arvind Kejriwal had led the AAP to a unprecedented victory with his party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three seats for the BJP.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020:

January 14: Election notification to be issued

January 21: Last date of filing nominations

January 24: Last date to withdraw nomination

February 8: Voting

February 11: Counting of votes

There are total of seventy seats in Delhi out of which Aam Aadmi Party won sixty seven last time.

Mainly three political parties are in the fray for the election -- Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

Chief Electoral Officer Sunil Arora, whose tenure is ending on February 22, said 99,000 officials are to be deployed for poll duties.

Over 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the assembly elections, according to the final electoral roll published on Monday. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said there are a total of 1,46,92,136 voters -- 80,55,686 males, 66,35,635 females and 815 belonging to third gender -- in the final voters list.

Despite publication of the final electoral roll (up to January 1, 2020), any eligible person can apply for registration as voter till the last date of nomination of the Assembly polls, he said in a press conference.

