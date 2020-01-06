Delhi Election 2020 Date LIVE: Voting on February 8, Result on February 11; Kejriwal Says Vote for AAP if Happy With Work

Akali Dal Forms Committee to Discuss Seat-sharing with BJP in Delhi | Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal formed a three-member committee to hold talks with the BJP to decide the seat-sharing formula for the Delhi assembly elections scheduled next month. The committee will hold discussions with the BJP's Delhi unit as well as the central leadership, if needed, to ensure smooth coordination between the alliance partners.
Event Highlights
The contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act, air pollution, women’s safety, and statehood demand for Delhi likely to dominate the election narrative.
PM Will Not Abandon His Seat to Become CM, Will He?: Kejriwal | "People of Delhi have made up their minds to break their own record that they set last time (AAP wont 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 assembly elections)." On the question of elections being Modi Vs Kejriwal, he said, "PM will not abandon his seat to become CM. I don't see how it happens."
Delhi Elections Will Not be Fought on CAA: Kejriwal | "I worked for the whole of Delhi - not looking at who is our supporter, who is BJP's and Congress'. Delhi elections will not be fought on CAA, It will be fought on roads, electricity, water and development. We only want to work for development, nothing else," Kejriwal said.
Do Not Vote for Us If You Think We Have Not Done Any Work: Arvind Kejriwal | Addressing a press conference after the announcement of Delhi assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal says these elections will be fought on the work done in the last five years. "BJP controls the Delhi Police, Municipal corporation and DDA whereas our party controls education, electricity, roads, water supply and construction work. People of Delhi will now decide which party has a better job. If you think we have not done any work, do not vote for us."
Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir says his party will try and make Delhi a better place after winning the elections.
Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi on Delhi assembly polls: We will try to make Delhi a better place to live in, where we can get better air quality and water, and also better infrastructure for people of Delhi. Delhi will get a better government once BJP comes to power. pic.twitter.com/kmuQIfBFpu— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020
With doubts being raised on who will be the CM face of BJP, senior party leader Vijay Goel says the entire population of Delhi is the BJP's CM face.
जनता का हर आदमी हमारा मुख्यमंत्री का चेहरा है, अब जनता ही आम आदमी पार्टी से उनके किये गए कामों का जवाब मांगेगी। #DelhiElections2020— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 6, 2020
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora says if there arises a situation where it is not conducive to conduct polls, the constitution gives election commission the power to defer the polls.
CEC Sunil Arora on #DelhiElections2020 and situation in Delhi: We are hopeful that situation will be under control&conducive for polls. If there is an extraordinary situation, there is always an option of deferring the polls. Constitution empowers ECI to take the call. pic.twitter.com/qz3yY5RmiY— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020
Confident of BJP Victory in Delhi: Javadekar | Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party after the announcement of Delhi assembly polls, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar says, "People in Delhi have been trying to get rid of the Kejriwal government. Now, BJP will bring development in Delhi. Ayushman Bharat, Famer programs, Awas Yojna etc were not implemented by AAP. It has failed and now It's time is over. We are confident of BJP's victory in Delhi."
To facilitate elderly voters who cannot go to the polling station to vote, election commission has announced a new concept of absentee voters.
CEC: New concept of absentee voters introduced,enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. PWDs & Sr citizens above 80 yrs can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot https://t.co/bjc8itbo35— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020
As the election commission announces the date of Delhi assembly polls, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says these elections will be fought on the basis of work.
ये चुनाव काम पर होगा— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 6, 2020
The assembly election to be held a little over a month from now will also bring the Union Budget that will be presented on February 1 sharply into focus. Any sops announced by the ruling BJP for the middle class or the poor could see the party make gains as Delhi votes, but it remains to be seen how much fiscal space the Centre has to make populist announcements.
Delhi Votes on Feb 8, Counting on Feb 11
The Delhi Assembly election will be held in a single-phase on February 8 while the counting of votes will be done on February 11, CEC Sunil Arora announces. The notification for the nominations will be on January 14, while the last date of filing nominations will be January 21. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be January 24.
MCC Imposed: The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect in Delhi with immediate effect, the CEC says. It is a set of guidelines issued by the poll panel for conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions and general conduct. Arora says that a media monitoring cell will also be formed for the election and all arrangements will be there to enforce the model code of conduct.
BJP campaign: The campaign of the BJP will remain centered on the Modi brand and the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act. On Sunday, BJP chief Amit Shah asked BJP workers to reach out to Dalits, Sikhs and refugees by holding door-to-door campaigns and tell them that “Modiji wants to give them citizenship, but anti-Dalit Kejriwal and anti-Dalit Congress is opposing it”.
AAP’s Prestige Battle: The battle for the Capital is a prestige war for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is seeking re-election after a thumping victory in 2015 when the party won 67 of 70 seats in the Assembly. Soon after the announcement of the dates, AAP’s Raghav Chadha said his party was geared up for the polls which would be fought on local issues.
Single-phase election likely: The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that. The polls are expected to be held in a single phase with the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act, air pollution, women’s safety, and statehood demand for Delhi likely to dominate the election narrative.
File photos of PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
The battle for the Capital is a prestige war for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is seeking re-election after a thumping victory in 2015 when the party won 67 of 70 seats in the Assembly.
Kejriwal, who has sought to keep the focus of the electoral battle on his government’s development works such as the Mohalla clinics and model schools, had earlier said his party was eyeing all 70 seats. Taking a cue from Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Kejriwal also roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm I-PAC in his quest to return as Delhi chief minister for the second consecutive term next year, though the firm has had too short a period to deliver.
The AAP launched its campaign last month with the slogan ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’ (Past 5 years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too has said he was confident of his party’s success.
Soon after the announcement of the dates, AAP’s Raghav Chadha said his party was geared up for the polls which would be fought on local issues.
So far as the BJP is concerned, the party also launched its campaign last month with star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a rally at the Ramlila Maidan. Modi used the occasion to target opposition parties over the nationwide protests against the citizenship law.
Keeping the option open for projecting a CM face against Kejriwal in Delhi, BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the saffron party has emerged as an alternative in the national capital given people’s growing disenchantment with the Aam Aadmi Party government.
The dismal performance of BJP in the last assembly elections in Delhi has not deterred Shah from pursuing his ambitions for the national capital. Confident of winning in the 2020 Delhi state elections, Shah had also hinted that the party would think about a CM face.
The Congress, which was involved in a long deliberation with the AAP for an alliance to take on the BJP in Delhi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election but to no avail, too is sure of emerging victorious. Congress's Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra claimed the Congress will win a "clear majority" in the election to the 70 assembly seats.
The Delhi Congress has set up an election "war room" at the party office on DDU Marg. The war room, comprising 14 workstations manned by 30 volunteers, will provide logistic support to party candidates in the election. Each volunteer will handle five constituencies and establish contact with party workers and leaders in those areas.
AICC incharge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko asserted his party is "fully prepared" for the elections. "We are very hopeful and confident that our graph is going up and we are sure Congress will come back to power single handedly," Chacko said.
