Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: AAP's Manish Sisodia to File Nomination Today; BJP to Finalise Candidate List

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia will file his nomination today from the Patparganj assembly segment. His rally to the SDM office will start with a padyatra and then a bike rally.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia will file his nomination today from the Patparganj assembly segment. His rally to the SDM office will start with a padyatra and then a bike rally.

Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to be held today at the residence of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

No Challenge in Patparganj, Says Sisodia | Speaking to CNN-News18 during padyatra, Manish Sisodia attacks the BJP and Congress, and says the parties failed to do any meaningful work in Delhi. On his contesting from Pratapgarh, from where he seeks reelection, the senior AAP leader says, "There is no challenge in this constituency." Addressing BJP's accusations that the Delhi government has delayed the execution of Nirbhaya convicts, who await their death sentence, Sisodia says, "We rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh and sent it to LG within hours of the development."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday attacked the Centre over the nearly six-year high in retail inflation on account of rising vegetable and food prices. According to figures released by the NSO Monday, retail inflation rose to a five-and-a-half-year high of 7.35% in December 2019. "The figures are worrying not just from the perspective of economic slowdown or unemployment, but because it has become difficult for the common man to sustain even basic household expenses. This is BJP's gift to people in the last six years," said Sisodia.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had on Tuesday named all its candidates for the 70-member Delhi assembly polls, scheduled for February 8, with CM Kejriwal contesting again from New Delhi. The party has dropped 15 sitting MLAs and given tickets to a total of 24 new faces, including Atishi, Raghav Chaddha and Dillip Pandey who had unsucessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP CEC Meet Today | The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) will hold a meeting today to finialise the party's candidates for the upcoming elections. The committee comprises of the party top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah besides other senior leaders. The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections while AAP won in 67.

Schedule for AAP Rally | Ahead of filing his nomination, Sisodia, who is seeking a reelection from his constituency Pratapgarh, will begin a padyatra at 9:30am from the Badrinath Mandir to the Shri Ram Chowk, after which, he will reach Talab chowk to continue rest of the journey on bike. He will be passing through Nirman Vihar, Shakarpur and Vikas Marg, all the way to the SDM office.

File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



The battle for the Capital is a prestige war for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is seeking re-election after a thumping victory in 2015 when the party won 67 of 70 seats in the Assembly.



Kejriwal, who has sought to keep the focus of the electoral battle on his government’s development works such as the Mohalla clinics and model schools, had earlier said his party was eyeing all 70 seats. Taking a cue from Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Kejriwal also roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm I-PAC in his quest to return as Delhi chief minister for the second consecutive term next year, though the firm has had too short a period to deliver.



The AAP launched its campaign last month with the slogan ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’ (Past 5 years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too has said he was confident of his party’s success.



So far as the BJP is concerned, the party’s CEC will meet today to finalise the list of candidates for the Delhi elections.

