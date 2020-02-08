Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Delhi Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Polling Picks Up Post-Lunch Across Capital, 42% Turnout Recorded Till 4pm

News18.com | February 8, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Delhi Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The Delhi voting percentage has picked as the day progresses with a little over 40% voter turnout recorded so far. The national capital had recorded voter turnout of 67.12 per cent in the 2015 assembly elections. The Delhi election exit poll result will start coming in after 6:30pm when polls close.

Polling has been largely been peaceful in Delhi, which has witnessed a communally charged campaign amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, barring an incident involving Congress candidate Alka Lamba and an AAP worker in Chandni Chowk. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he is hopeful that the Aam Aadmi Party would form government for the third time in Delhi. The people of Delhi will vote based on the works done by the AAP government, Kejriwal said after voting along with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit at a polling booth in Civil Lines area.
Read More
Feb 8, 2020 4:27 pm (IST)

As the people of Delhi cast their vote to elect the next Delhi Assembly, BJP MP Parvesh Verma has said that the BJP is likely to win 50 seats as the voters going to booths in their favour. 

Feb 8, 2020 4:19 pm (IST)

Former president Pranab Mukherjee in a tweet urged the citizens of Delhi to come out and vote in large numbers. He voted earlier today at Kamraj lane polling booth.

Feb 8, 2020 4:02 pm (IST)

Amit Malviya, BJP's in charge of information and technology, took to Twitter to take pot shots at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for appealing women to discuss with the men in their home who to vote for. 

Feb 8, 2020 3:52 pm (IST)

Voting is underway to elect lawmakers from 70 assemblies constituencies to form the next Delhi Assembly. However, voters are complaining that the voting process is taking longer than usual. There are long queues at the polling booths with some voters waiting for as long as 2 hours. 

Feb 8, 2020 3:31 pm (IST)

Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat after casting his vote at Sanchar Bhawan.

Feb 8, 2020 3:30 pm (IST)

Delhi Congress in-charge P.C Chacko today said that the party will spring a surprise on February 11, the day on which counting of votes will take place for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Chacko denied that the party has thrown in the towel and is not even in the race. "We are fighting an ideological war. Delhi has seen slow pace of progress in the last five-six years. People are looking at the Congress with hope as Aam Aadmi Party makes false promises and the BJP spreads communalism," Chacko said.

Feb 8, 2020 3:24 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Verma mocked the protesters at Shaheen Bagh saying, "If the y can shout slogans in long queues and vote for the AAP party, then the people of Delhi, too, come out of their homes and vote for the patriotic Party.

Feb 8, 2020 3:07 pm (IST)

Delhi records a meagre 30 percent voter turnout till 3pm.

Feb 8, 2020 2:57 pm (IST)

Former President Pranab Mukharjee casts his vote at Kamraj lane polling booth.

Feb 8, 2020 2:49 pm (IST)

Delhi Recorded 67.12% in 2015 | Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.12 per cent in the last Assembly polls held in 2015. There are 81,05,236 male voters, 66,80,277 female voters and 869 third gender voters. They queued up to vote in the 13,570 polling booths across 2,689 areas in the national capital.

Feb 8, 2020 2:39 pm (IST)

The voter turnout in Delhi assembly elections 2020 till 2pm is 28.14 %. 

Feb 8, 2020 2:10 pm (IST)

Those Shouting 'Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge' Will be Defeated in Delhi: Ram Lal | Taking a swipe at those protesting against CAA-NRC, senior RSS functionary Ram Lal on Saturday said those shouting "kagaz nahin dikhayenge" would be defeated in the Delhi assembly election as he appealed to people to show documents while voting. Lal asked voters to keep in mind who can make Delhi the best capital city in the world. "My message to the voters is 'aaj apna kagaz jaroor lekar jayen. Kagaz jaroor dikhayen' (Today, take your document along with you and show your document)," Lal said.

Feb 8, 2020 2:06 pm (IST)

Bharatanatyam Dancer Aranyani Votes for Harmony, Peace | Bharatanatyam dancer Aranyani Bhargav patiently waited in a queue for her turn to vote, occasionally cradling her nine-month-old child in a baby carrier strapped to her body. Three generations of the Bhargav family were at the polling booth at Nirman Bhavan in central Delhi today. "I voted for the development of Delhi, harmony and peace... I am against people pitching one community against another," she said.

Feb 8, 2020 2:00 pm (IST)

Exit polls are a crucial bit of information available to people before the declaration of final results. However, exit polls have missed the mark many times and do not always get it right.

Feb 8, 2020 2:00 pm (IST)
trong>

Exit Polls After 6:30pm Today | The voting for Delhi assembly elections 2020 is underway and after the voting process comes to an end, the exit polls will be announced. The Election Commission has restricted media from publishing exit polls. The ban will be in force between 8am to 6.30pm under sub-section (1) of Section 126 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 in the national capital. 

Feb 8, 2020 1:36 pm (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shows his inked finger at his residence after casting his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines. 

Feb 8, 2020 1:30 pm (IST)

Wrestler Sushil Kumar after casting his vote at a polling booth in Baprola village.

Feb 8, 2020 1:29 pm (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and their son Raihan Rajiv Vadra who is a first-time voter, cast their vote at booth no.114 and 116 in Lodhi Estate. After casting his vote, Raihan said, "I missed voting last time because of exams...I voted for development." Meanwhile, Robert Vadra said that he "voted for women's safety" "We all should come together and do what we can to protect our women," he said. 

Feb 8, 2020 1:21 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal told News18 that it’s unfair to politicise his Hanuman temple visit. “Manoj Tiwari also went to a temple but I did not make fun of him. There should be no politics in it. I don't know why BJP is targeting me for my Hanuman Chalisa comment. I did not criticise Manoj Tiwari when he visited a temple. Why should anyone be targeted in such a manner?”

Feb 8, 2020 1:03 pm (IST)

Alka Lamba added: The AAP candidate is afraid of losing. He has prior charges against him. I am sure that Congress will win the Chandni Chowk seat."

Feb 8, 2020 1:02 pm (IST)

Alka Lamba Speaks to News18 After Face-off with AAP Worker | After this morning's altercation, Alka Lamba spoke to CNN-News18 saying that every candidate has the right to go to the polling station "to check how it's working." "I was abused by an AAP worker. He did this while the police was present at the location." AAP is worried about losing that seat so their workers have been given a free hand to do whatever they want. They want to ensure that they (AAP) win." 

Feb 8, 2020 12:41 pm (IST)

Delhi Weather on Polling Day | Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi today settled at 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal. Shallow fog engulfed some parts of the national capital, leading to 'very poor' air quality, a MeT official said. 

Feb 8, 2020 12:38 pm (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who led a very aggressive campaign and covered 60 assembly seats, appealed to voters to "free" the national capital from lies and vote-bank politics. "By giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water and every poor house, only the best capital of the world can make it a government with far-sighted thinking and strong intentions. "I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics," Shah tweeted. BJP president J P Nadda also appealed to all the voters to vote in large numbers. "Each vote of you is important for the unity and integrity of the country and holistic development of Delhi. Your vote only will be script the golden future of Delhi. 'Pehle Matdan, Phir Jalpan'. Jai Hind," Nadda tweeted.

Feb 8, 2020 12:33 pm (IST)

Police and paramilitary force personnel hold flag march in Brij Puri. Joint CP Eastern Range Alok Kumar says, "There's adequate arrangement in place for smooth conduct of polls. All senior officers along with the forces patrolling the area. PCR and QRTs deployed at sensitive areas".

Feb 8, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)

15.68% Voter Turnout Till 12 Noon | The voter turnout improved slightly as 15.68 % votes were registered in Delhi assembly polls till 12 noon. 

Feb 8, 2020 12:24 pm (IST)

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and his wife Neelu Chandra cast their vote at polling booth number 99 in New Moti Bagh.

Feb 8, 2020 12:23 pm (IST)

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora after casting his vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. Delhi CM and sitting MLA from the constituency, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from this seat. BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal fielded against the CM.

Feb 8, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani cast their vote at a polling booth on Aurangzeb lane.

Feb 8, 2020 12:06 pm (IST)

The Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for asking women to "discuss" with men on whom to vote in the ongoing Delhi polls. Irani said, "Don't you consider women capable enough to decide whom to vote?"

Feb 8, 2020 11:51 am (IST)

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa and senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh at a polling station in Chanakyapuri area.

Load More
Delhi Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Polling Picks Up Post-Lunch Across Capital, 42% Turnout Recorded Till 4pm
People wait in queues to cast their votes at Shaheen Public School polling station in the Shaheen Bagh area, which has been witnessing a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act for several weeks, during the Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

There are 81,05,236 male voters, 66,80,277 female voters and 869 third gender voters. They queued up to vote in the 13,570 polling booths across 2,689 areas in the national capital.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and S Jaishankar were among various MPs, including controversial BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who cast their votes early morning along with their families.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is seeking another term from the New Delhi constituency, cast his vote along with his father, mother and wife at a polling booth in Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area amid tight security.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party president Rahul Gandhi turned up at the polling stations early in the day. Sonia Gandhi, who was discharged from hospital after four days following stomach infection, arrived at a polling booth in central Delhi's Nirman Bhawan.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also exercised his franchise at the Nirman Bhawan polling station.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, also cast his vote at the NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane here.

A polling officer, Udham Singh, posted at Babarpur Assembly constituency in east Delhi died due to cardiac arrest.

There was enthusiasm among voters of Neb Sarai, one of Asia's largest unauthorised colonies, as young voters came out in large numbers to exercise their right to choose their representative.

The polling will end at 6 p.m. and the results will be announced on February 11.

In the election, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making yet another attempt to return to power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to stage a comeback after 20 years. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, is expecting a resurgence in its vote share.

In the last elections, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had got three seats and the Congress drew a blank.

The AAP is contesting on all the 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies - two for Janata Dal (United) and one for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The Election Commission has identified 516 locations and 3,704 polling booths as critical voting stations along with 144 vulnerable polling stations and 102 expenditure sensitive pockets where paramilitary forces have been deployed. Activities at each polling station are being monitored through webcasting.

All the five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests, have been declared "critical" by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The police have deployed around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.
  • 08 Feb, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    NZ vs IND
    273/8
    50.0 overs
    		 251/10
    48.3 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 22 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa
    SA vs ENG
    71/2
    11.2 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Feb, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    347/4
    50.0 overs
    		 348/6
    48.1 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa
    ENG vs SA
    258/8
    50.0 overs
    		 259/3
    47.4 overs
    South Africa beat England by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Feb, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    163/3
    20.0 overs
    		 156/9
    20.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram