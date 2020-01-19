Delhi Election Commission Extends Date for Filing Form 12D for Assembly Polls
For exercising the postal ballot, every candidate has to apply and fill form 12D. This application must reach returning officer within five days following the date of notification of election.
Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh.
New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Sunday said that the last date for accepting form 12D for postal ballet facility has been extended.
"The last date of accepting form 12D was earlier January 19 but it being a Sunday the date has been extended and the new date is January 20," he said.
Those over 80 years and persons with disabilities can use postal ballot to cast their vote. Apart from this, employees of northern railways Metro rail and media persons who are on duty on the day of election can use postal ballot.
For exercising the postal ballot, they have to apply and fill form 12D. This application must reach returning officer within five days following the date of notification of election.
Delhi will go for Assembly polls on February 8 for 70 constituencies. The results will be declared on February 11.
