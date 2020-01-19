Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Election Commission Extends Date for Filing Form 12D for Assembly Polls

For exercising the postal ballot, every candidate has to apply and fill form 12D. This application must reach returning officer within five days following the date of notification of election.

IANS

Updated:January 19, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Election Commission Extends Date for Filing Form 12D for Assembly Polls
Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh.

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Sunday said that the last date for accepting form 12D for postal ballet facility has been extended.

"The last date of accepting form 12D was earlier January 19 but it being a Sunday the date has been extended and the new date is January 20," he said.

Those over 80 years and persons with disabilities can use postal ballot to cast their vote. Apart from this, employees of northern railways Metro rail and media persons who are on duty on the day of election can use postal ballot.

For exercising the postal ballot, they have to apply and fill form 12D. This application must reach returning officer within five days following the date of notification of election.

Delhi will go for Assembly polls on February 8 for 70 constituencies. The results will be declared on February 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram