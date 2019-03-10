English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Election Dates: All 7 Lok Sabha Seats to Go to Polls on May 12
The announcement was made by the Election Commission on March 10. The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi will go to polls in phase six on May 12. The elections in the national capital will be held in single phase, among 22 states.
The announcement was made by the Election Commission on March 10. The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Speculations around coalition between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were making rounds in Delhi. However, the Congress later said that it would not be joining the AAP here.
AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister termed the Congress as ‘arrogant’ and claimed that its candidates would lose their deposits in the polls.
At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal had claimed his party tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but "it did not understand".
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had said there's unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. "Congress (candidates) will lose their deposits in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections," Kejriwal claimed.
As per new rules introduced by the Election Commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.
The announcement was made by the Election Commission on March 10. The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Speculations around coalition between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were making rounds in Delhi. However, the Congress later said that it would not be joining the AAP here.
AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister termed the Congress as ‘arrogant’ and claimed that its candidates would lose their deposits in the polls.
At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal had claimed his party tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but "it did not understand".
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had said there's unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. "Congress (candidates) will lose their deposits in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections," Kejriwal claimed.
As per new rules introduced by the Election Commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yash Clears the Air Regarding Alleged Threat to His Life, Says 'Nobody is Trying to Kill Me'
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- The Kapil Sharma Show Hosted 1983 World Cup Winning Team and Twitter Calls it Historic
- 'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Paternal Designation
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results