Delhi Election Dates: All 7 Lok Sabha Seats to Go to Polls on May 12

Delhi will go to polls in phase six on May 12. The elections in the national capital will be held in single phase, among 22 states.The announcement was made by the Election Commission on March 10. The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.Speculations around coalition between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were making rounds in Delhi. However, the Congress later said that it would not be joining the AAP here.AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister termed the Congress as ‘arrogant’ and claimed that its candidates would lose their deposits in the polls.At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal had claimed his party tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but "it did not understand".Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had said there's unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. "Congress (candidates) will lose their deposits in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections," Kejriwal claimed.As per new rules introduced by the Election Commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.