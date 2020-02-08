Delhi Election Live Voting Percentage: Seat-Wise List of Voter Turnout in 2020

Voting to elect the next government in the National Capital Territorry of Delhi is currently underway in the 70 Assembly constituencies of the Union Territory. A total of 672 candidates are in the fray, including 203 candidates from the three major parties in these elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2015 Assembly elections, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 67.12%. In 2013, 65.63% of eligible Delhiites turned out to vote and the figure in the 2008 elections was 57.58%.

Follow this live updating table for the seat-wise voter turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

No Constituency Name Voter Turnout (%) 2020 2015 1 Narela 66.52 2 Burari 67.78 3 Timarpur 66.86 4 Adarsh Nagar 66.72 5 Badli 63.76 6 Rithala 66.46 7 Bawana 61.83 8 Mundka 63 9 Kirari 65.27 10 Sultanpur Majra 67.99 11 Nangloi Jat 63.75 12 Mangolpuri 72.12 13 Rohini 68.86 14 Shalimar Bagh 68.9 15 Shakur Basti 71.91 16 Tri Nagar 71.24 17 Wazirpur 68.42 18 Model Town 67.88 19 Sadar Bazar 71.92 20 Chandni Chowk 65.49 21 Matia Mahal 69.3 22 Ballimaran 67.95 23 Karol Bagh 68.48 24 Patel Nagar 68.13 25 Moti Nagar 69.58 26 Madipur 71.31 27 Rajouri Garden 72.36 28 Hari Nagar 68.3 29 Tilak Nagar 70.65 30 Janakpuri 71.44 31 Vikaspuri 65.15 32 Uttam Nagar 71.14 33 Dwarka 67.76 34 Matiala 67.02 35 Najafgarh 69.02 36 Bijwasan 63.42 37 Palam 65.01 38 Delhi Cantt 58.59 39 Rajinder Nagar 62.99 40 New Delhi 64.72 41 Jangpura 64.3 42 Kasturba Nagar 66.56 43 Malviya Nagar 66.55 44 RK Puram 64.14 45 Mehrauli 62.76 46 Chhatarpur 67.34 47 Deoli 67.59 48 Ambedkar Nagar 69.8 49 Sangam Vihar 66.68 50 Greater Kailash 66.69 51 Kalkaji 64.85 52 Tughlakabad 66.37 53 Badarpur 65.33 54 Okhla 60.94 55 Trilokpuri 71.71 56 Kondli 70.17 57 Patparganj 65.48 58 Laxmi Nagar 67.23 59 Vishwas Nagar 68.96 60 Krishna Nagar 72.27 61 Gandhi Nagar 66.72 62 Shahdara 69.68 63 Seemapuri 73.29 64 Rohtas Nagar 70.69 65 Seelampur 71.81 66 Ghonda 66.86 67 Babarpur 66.99 68 Gokalpur 74.23 69 Mustafabad 70.85 70 Karawal Nagar 69.83

