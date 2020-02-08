Delhi Election Live Voting Percentage: Seat-Wise List of Voter Turnout in 2020
Live updating table of voting percentage in each of Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies.
Delhi - Voter Turnout
Voting to elect the next government in the National Capital Territorry of Delhi is currently underway in the 70 Assembly constituencies of the Union Territory. A total of 672 candidates are in the fray, including 203 candidates from the three major parties in these elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).
In the 2015 Assembly elections, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 67.12%. In 2013, 65.63% of eligible Delhiites turned out to vote and the figure in the 2008 elections was 57.58%.
Follow this live updating table for the seat-wise voter turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.
