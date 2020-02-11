Delhi Election Results: Maharashtra BJP Blames Congress for Vote Shift to AAP

Mumbai: As the vote-counting trends for the Delhi assembly polls indicated a big win for the AAP, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday blamed the "transfer" of the Congress' votes to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for the defeat of the BJP.

The ruling Shiv Sena said the BJP got only "limited success" in its efforts to "polarise" votes over the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest.

Women have been holding sit-in protests at the Shaheen Bagh against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

As per the available trends, the Aam Aadmi Party is set to retain power for a third term in Delhi.

"The entire Delhi was once in Congress' hand when its senior leader Sheila Dixit was in command. Just four days before polling, the Congress shifted its votes to AAP to isolate the BJP," Patil claimed.

The Congress and the AAP had contested separately in the assembly elections.

As per the trends available for the total 70 seats, the AAP has won one seat and leading in 60 constituencies. The BJP is leading in 9 constituencies.

Patil said continuous efforts were made to "isolate the BJP" across the country and people have seen the way the state government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) was formed in Maharashtra.

Similar tactics have been adopted by the Congress in Delhi, he said.

"We always get 33 per cent votes in Delhi, and you will see our vote-share would increase further once the results of the Delhi polls are out," the BJP leader claimed.

The ruling Shiv Sena said the BJP's style of politics has been rejected by the people of Delhi.

"The BJP is in power in Delhi (at Centre) for a long time. Despite that, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to win the Delhi polls because of its own work," senior Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab said.

The BJP tried to "polarise" votes over Shaheen Bagh but its success is limited to only 10 plus seats, he said. "It is quite possible that some AAP MLAs were inefficient; hence those seats went to the BJP," Parab added.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

