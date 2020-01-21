New Delhi: The BJP released its second list of candidates for the Delhi assembly elections early morning on Tuesday finalising its candidates on 67 out of 70 assembly segments. The headline maker of the second list was Sunil Yadav, the party candidate from the prestigious constituency of New Delhi.

Yadav, president of the Delhi unit of BJP's youth wing - Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJVM) – has been fielded in a direct contest against Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal.

The contest in New Delhi constituency, from where Kejriwal had defeated three-time chief minister, Congress' Sheila Dikshit, in 2013 is usually the most keenly watched in the state polls.

A short profile on Yadav mentions that he has spent most of his political career in the capital, starting as mandal president of Yuva Morcha and rising through the ranks to become the chief of BJP youth wing's Delhi unit. He is an advocate by profession, and the party is banking on him to get a chunk of youth votes in his constituency.

The party may have looked at caste equations carefully before fielding an OBC face in this constituency. Although this seat is not known to have one dominant caste, New Delhi constituency has a sizeable number of Dalits who live in its many JJ colonies, some Sindhis and Punjabis and a chunk of upper caste voters. Most of the voters in this seat are government servants.

Usually, parties are not known to field very strong candidates against CM nominees from New Delhi constituency, which is a tradition that was broken by Kejriwal in 2013 when he fought directly against Dikshit and won by around 20,000 votes.

He defeated her again by an even higher margin of around 30,000 votes in a re-election in 2015. Congress has also fielded a young leader, the chief of its youth wing - NSUI - Ramesh Sabharwal - from this seat.

