Delhi Elections 2020: A Look at the Declarations Made By Major Candidates in Nomination Affidavits
As per the rules, each candidate is required to provide details of their income, assets, criminal cases (if any), and education in the nomination papers.
A News18 creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: A total of 1,527 nominations have been filed for 70 constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi as the window to submit applications closed on Tuesday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after a long wait of six hours at the Returning Officer's (RO) office, was among those who filed their nomination on the last day. The AAP national convenor will be contesting from the New Delhi constituency, the assembly seat from where over 80 nominations were filed.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sunil Yadav, president Delhi unit of its youth wing Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, against Kejriwal, whereas Congress has chosen Ramesh Sabharwal, the chief of its youth wing NSUI in Delhi, for this seat.
As per the rules, each candidate is required to provide details of their income, assets, criminal cases (if any), and education in the nomination papers.
CM Kejriwal, in his self-sworn election affidavit, has declared total assets worth Rs 3.44 crore and an income of Rs 2.81 lakhs for the year 2018-19. Kejriwal had declared assets of Rs 2.09 crore in the previous assembly election in the capital. In his affidavit filed Tuesday, Kejriwal has declared 13 pending criminal cases against him.
His deputy in the government, Manish Sisodia, has declared total assets worth Rs 93.5 lakhs in his election affidavit compared to Rs 41 lakh, which he had declared in 2015. Sisodia is contesting from Patparganj.
As Delhi prepares to vote on February 8, here is a look at the declarations made by some major candidates in their nomination affidavits:
AAP
BJP
Congress
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga, Twitter 'Troll' Who Could be Future Neta
- A Lucky Couple Can Live For Free On This Peaceful Island, But There Will be No Wi-Fi
- Groom's Father Elopes with Bride's Mother Forcing Wedding to be Called Off in Gujarat
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it
- Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab and Internet is Loving it