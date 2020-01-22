Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Elections 2020: A Look at the Declarations Made By Major Candidates in Nomination Affidavits

As per the rules, each candidate is required to provide details of their income, assets, criminal cases (if any), and education in the nomination papers.

Fazil Khan | News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 9:10 AM IST
A News18 creative by Mir Suhail.

New Delhi: A total of 1,527 nominations have been filed for 70 constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi as the window to submit applications closed on Tuesday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after a long wait of six hours at the Returning Officer's (RO) office, was among those who filed their nomination on the last day. The AAP national convenor will be contesting from the New Delhi constituency, the assembly seat from where over 80 nominations were filed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sunil Yadav, president Delhi unit of its youth wing Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, against Kejriwal, whereas Congress has chosen Ramesh Sabharwal, the chief of its youth wing NSUI in Delhi, for this seat.

As per the rules, each candidate is required to provide details of their income, assets, criminal cases (if any), and education in the nomination papers.

CM Kejriwal, in his self-sworn election affidavit, has declared total assets worth Rs 3.44 crore and an income of Rs 2.81 lakhs for the year 2018-19. Kejriwal had declared assets of Rs 2.09 crore in the previous assembly election in the capital. In his affidavit filed Tuesday, Kejriwal has declared 13 pending criminal cases against him.

His deputy in the government, Manish Sisodia, has declared total assets worth Rs 93.5 lakhs in his election affidavit compared to Rs 41 lakh, which he had declared in 2015. Sisodia is contesting from Patparganj.

As Delhi prepares to vote on February 8, here is a look at the declarations made by some major candidates in their nomination affidavits:

AAP

BJP

Congress

