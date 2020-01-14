Delhi Elections 2020: AAP Announces Candidates for All 70 Constituencies, Check Full List Here
In the assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will once again contest from New Delhi constituency.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has released its candidate list for all 70 constituencies in Delhi for the upcoming assembly elections to be held on February 8. The party has rejigged its roster, dropping several sitting MLAs and inducting several fresh faces.
As News18 had reported earlier, AAP has fielded Atishi from Kalkaji constituency while Raghav Chaddha will contest from Rajindra Nagar. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will once again contest from New Delhi constituency, from where he had defeated his predecessor Sheila Dikshit the last time around.
Other major changes include Vinay Mishra, the son of Purvanchali heavyweight Mahabal Mishra, from Dwarka instead of sitting MLA Adarsh Shastri, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
The decision could prove to be controversial since Adarsh had left his high paying job in Apple Inc to join AAP. Another decision that may raise eyebrows is the choice of Shoaib Iqbal, who has been fielded from Matia Mahal instead of sitting MLA Asim Ahmed Khan.
Both Iqbal and Mishra had just recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party.
Sitting MLAs have also been dropped in Timarpur, Kondli, Badarpur and Hari Nagar, while changes were also made in Chandni Chowk, Karawal Nagar, Bijwasan, Rajouri Garden and Gandhi Nagar.
Here is the full list of candidates released by AAP:
1. Narela - Sharad Chauhan
2. Burari - Sanjeev Jha
3. Timarpur - Dilip Pandey
4. Adarsh Nagar - Pawan Sharma
5. Badli - Ajesh Yadav
6. Rithala - Mahinder Goyal
7. Bawana - Jai Bhagwan Upkar
8. Mundka - Dharampal Lakra
9. Kirari - Rituraj Jha
10.Sultan Pur Majra - Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
11. Nangloi Jat - Raghuvinder Shokeen
12. Mangol Puri - Rakhi Bidlan
13. Rohini - Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
14. Shalimar Bagh - Bandana Kumari
15. Shakur Basti - Satyendra Jain
16. Tri Nagar - Jitender Tomar
17. Wazirpur - Rajesh Gupta
18. Model Town _ Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
19. Sadar Bazar - Som Dutt
20. Chandni Chowk - Parlad Singh Sawhney
21. Matia Mahal - Shoaib Iqbal
22. Ballimaran - Imran Hussain
23. Karol Bagh - Vishesh Ravi
24. Patel Nagar - Raaj Kumar Anand
25. Moti Nagar - Shiv Charan Goel
26. Madipur - Girish Soni
27. Rajouri Garden - Dhanwati Chandela
28. Hari Nagar - Rajkumari Dhillon
29. Tilak Nagar - Jarnail Singh
30. Janakpur - Rajesh Rishi
31. Vikaspuri - Mahinder Yadav
32. Uttam Nagar - Naresh Balyan
33. Dwarka - Vinay Kumar Mishra
34. Matiala - Gulab Singh Yadav
35. Najafgarh - Kailash Gahlot
36. Bijwasan - BS Joon
37. Palam - Bhavna Gaur
38. Delhi Cantonment - Virender Singh Kadian
39. Rajinder Nagar - Raghav Chadha
40. New Delhi - Arvind Kejriwal
41. Jangpura - Praveen Kumar
42. Kasturba Nagar - Madan Lal
43. Malviya Nagar - Somnath Bharti
44. RK Puram - Parmila Tokas
45. Mehrauli - Naresh Yadav
46. Chhatarpur - Kartar Singh Tanwar
47. Deoli - Prakash Jarwal
48. Ambedkar Nagar - Ajay Dutt
49. Sangam Nagar - Dinesh Mohaniya
50. Greater Kailash - Saurabh Bharadwaj
51. Kalkaji – Atishi
52. Tugalakabad – Shri Ram Pehelwan
53. Badarpur – Ram Singh Netaji
54. Okhla – Amanatullah Khan
55. Trilokpuri – Rohit Kumar Mehraulia
56. Kondli – Kuldeep Kumar (Monu)
57. Patparganj – Manish Sisodia
58. Laxmi Nagar – Nitin Tyagi
59. Vishwas Nagar – Deepak Singla
60. Krishna Nagar – SK Bagga
61. Gandhi Nagar – Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)
62. Shahdara – Ram Niwas Goyal
63. Seemapuri – Rajendra Pal Gautam
64. Rohtas Nagar – Sarita Singh
65. Seelampur – Abdul Rehman
66. Ghonda – SD Sharma
67. Babarpur – Gopal Rai
68. Gokalpur – Ch. Surendra Kumar
69. Mustafabad – Haji Yunus
70. Karawal Nagar – Durgesh Pathak
