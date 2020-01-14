Delhi Elections 2020: AAP Announces Candidates for All 70 Constituencies, Check Full List Here

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has released its candidate list for all 70 constituencies in Delhi for the upcoming assembly elections to be held on February 8. The party has rejigged its roster, dropping several sitting MLAs and inducting several fresh faces.

As News18 had reported earlier, AAP has fielded Atishi from Kalkaji constituency while Raghav Chaddha will contest from Rajindra Nagar. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will once again contest from New Delhi constituency, from where he had defeated his predecessor Sheila Dikshit the last time around.

Other major changes include Vinay Mishra, the son of Purvanchali heavyweight Mahabal Mishra, from Dwarka instead of sitting MLA Adarsh Shastri, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The decision could prove to be controversial since Adarsh had left his high paying job in Apple Inc to join AAP. Another decision that may raise eyebrows is the choice of Shoaib Iqbal, who has been fielded from Matia Mahal instead of sitting MLA Asim Ahmed Khan.

Both Iqbal and Mishra had just recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sitting MLAs have also been dropped in Timarpur, Kondli, Badarpur and Hari Nagar, while changes were also made in Chandni Chowk, Karawal Nagar, Bijwasan, Rajouri Garden and Gandhi Nagar.

Here is the full list of candidates released by AAP:

1. Narela - Sharad Chauhan

2. Burari - Sanjeev Jha

3. Timarpur - Dilip Pandey

4. Adarsh Nagar - Pawan Sharma

5. Badli - Ajesh Yadav

6. Rithala - Mahinder Goyal

7. Bawana - Jai Bhagwan Upkar

8. Mundka - Dharampal Lakra

9. Kirari - Rituraj Jha

10.Sultan Pur Majra - Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat

11. Nangloi Jat - Raghuvinder Shokeen

12. Mangol Puri - Rakhi Bidlan

13. Rohini - Rajesh Nama Bansiwala

14. Shalimar Bagh - Bandana Kumari

15. Shakur Basti - Satyendra Jain

16. Tri Nagar - Jitender Tomar

17. Wazirpur - Rajesh Gupta

18. Model Town _ Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

19. Sadar Bazar - Som Dutt

20. Chandni Chowk - Parlad Singh Sawhney

21. Matia Mahal - Shoaib Iqbal

22. Ballimaran - Imran Hussain

23. Karol Bagh - Vishesh Ravi

24. Patel Nagar - Raaj Kumar Anand

25. Moti Nagar - Shiv Charan Goel

26. Madipur - Girish Soni

27. Rajouri Garden - Dhanwati Chandela

28. Hari Nagar - Rajkumari Dhillon

29. Tilak Nagar - Jarnail Singh

30. Janakpur - Rajesh Rishi

31. Vikaspuri - Mahinder Yadav

32. Uttam Nagar - Naresh Balyan

33. Dwarka - Vinay Kumar Mishra

34. Matiala - Gulab Singh Yadav

35. Najafgarh - Kailash Gahlot

36. Bijwasan - BS Joon

37. Palam - Bhavna Gaur

38. Delhi Cantonment - Virender Singh Kadian

39. Rajinder Nagar - Raghav Chadha

40. New Delhi - Arvind Kejriwal

41. Jangpura - Praveen Kumar

42. Kasturba Nagar - Madan Lal

43. Malviya Nagar - Somnath Bharti

44. RK Puram - Parmila Tokas

45. Mehrauli - Naresh Yadav

46. Chhatarpur - Kartar Singh Tanwar

47. Deoli - Prakash Jarwal

48. Ambedkar Nagar - Ajay Dutt

49. Sangam Nagar - Dinesh Mohaniya

50. Greater Kailash - Saurabh Bharadwaj

51. Kalkaji – Atishi

52. Tugalakabad – Shri Ram Pehelwan

53. Badarpur – Ram Singh Netaji

54. Okhla – Amanatullah Khan

55. Trilokpuri – Rohit Kumar Mehraulia

56. Kondli – Kuldeep Kumar (Monu)

57. Patparganj – Manish Sisodia

58. Laxmi Nagar – Nitin Tyagi

59. Vishwas Nagar – Deepak Singla

60. Krishna Nagar – SK Bagga

61. Gandhi Nagar – Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)

62. Shahdara – Ram Niwas Goyal

63. Seemapuri – Rajendra Pal Gautam

64. Rohtas Nagar – Sarita Singh

65. Seelampur – Abdul Rehman

66. Ghonda – SD Sharma

67. Babarpur – Gopal Rai

68. Gokalpur – Ch. Surendra Kumar

69. Mustafabad – Haji Yunus

70. Karawal Nagar – Durgesh Pathak

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.