Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: BJP MP Parvesh Verma Receives EC Notice for Controversial Statement
Verma said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.
File photo of West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a showcause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his controversial statement, saying prime facie the remarks had the potential of disturbing harmony.
The EC asked him to respond to the notice before noon on Thursday. It said if he fails to respond, the EC will take a decision without any further reference to him.
West Delhi MP Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.
