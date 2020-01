Delhi Elections 2020: Full List of Seat-Wise Candidates - AAP vs BJP vs Congress

New Delhi: The deadline for filing the nomination for the Delhi assembly elections to be held on February 8 is over, giving a clearer picture of the candidate lists of the three main parties – the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress – in the fray.

While the Aam Aadmi Party was the first to announce its candidates for all 70 assembly segments in one go on January 14, the BJP only released details of its final list early on Tuesday as it announced 10 more candidates.

The saffron party has fielded candidates on 67 seats, leaving the rest for its allies from Bihar: JD(U) and the LJP. The Congress, on the other hand, has fielded candidates on 67 seats.

Many bigwigs, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, have retained their preferred seats for the poll battle. The Delhi CM will once again contest from New Delhi seat, from where he had in 2013 and 2015 defeated three-time Congress CM Sheila Dikshit.

Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta from the BJP and senior leaders including Arvinder Singh Lovely, Poonam Azad and Ashok Kumar Walia from the Congress also filed their nominations.

Among the new faces contesting the elections are Atishi, who will contest on an AAP ticket from Kalkaji, Raghav Chadha, who was been fielded by AAP from Rajinder Nagar and Tejinder Bagga, who will contest from Hari Nagar on a BJP ticket.

Here is the full list of candidates of all three parties:

1. Narela: Sharad Chauhan (AAP) vs Neeldaman Khatri (BJP) vs Siddarth Kundu (INC)

2. Burari: Sanjeev Jha (AAP) vs Shailendra Kumar (JDU) vs Pramod Tyagi (RJD)

3. Timarpur: Dilip Pandey (AAP) vs Surendra Singh Bittu (BJP) vs Amar Lata Sangwan (INC)

4. Adarsh Nagar: Pawan Sharma (AAP) vs Rajkimar Bhatia (BJP) vs Mukesh Goel (INC)

5. Badli: Ajesh Yadav (AAP) vs Vijay Bhagat (BJP) vs Devender Yadav (INC)

6. Rithala: Mahinder Goyal (AAP) vs Manish Chaudhary (BJP) vs Pradeep Kumar Pandey (INC)

7. Bawana: Jai Bhagwan Upkar (AAP) vs Ravindra Kumar Indraj (BJP) vs Surender Kumar (INC)

8. Mundka: Dharampal Lakra (AAP) vs Azad Singh (BJP) vs Naresh Kumar (INC)

9. Kirari: Rituraj Jha (AAP) vs Anil Jha (BJP) vs Riyazuddin Khan (RJD)

10. Sultanpur Majra: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (AAP) vs Ramchandra Chhavaria (BJP) vs Jai Kishan (INC)

11. Nangloi Jat: Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP) vs Sumanlata Shaukeen (BJP) vs Mandeep Singh (INC)

12. Mangolpuri: Rakhi Bidlan (AAP) vs Karam Singh Karma (BJP) vs Rajesh Lilotia (INC)

13. Rohini: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP) vs Vijendra Gupta (BJP) vs Sumesh Gupta (INC)

14. Shalimar Bagh: Bandana Kumari (AAP) vs Rekha Gupta (BJP) vs JS Nayol (INC)

15. Shakur Basti: Satyendra Jain (AAP) vs SC Vats (BJP) vs Dev Raj Arora (INC)

16. Tri Nagar: Jitender T omar (AAP) vs Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP) vs Kamal Kant Sharma (INC)

17. Wazirpur: Rajesh Gupta (AAP) vs Mahendra Nagpal (BJP) vs Hari Kishan Jindal (INC)

18. Model Town: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (AAP) vs Kapil Mishra (BJP) vs Akansha Ola (INC)

19. Sadar Bazar: Som Dutt (AAP) vs Jay Prakash (BJP) vs Satbir Sharma (INC)

20. Chandni Chowk: Parlad Singh Sawhney (AAP) vs Suman Kumar Gupta (BJP) vs Alka Lamba (INC)

21. Matia Mahal: Shoaib Iqbal (AAP) vs Ravindra Gupta (BJP) vs Mirza Javed Ali (INC)

22. Ballimaran: Imran Hussain (AAP) vs Lata Sodhi (BJP) vs Haroon Yusuf (INC)

23. Karol Bagh: Vishesh Ravi (AAP) vs Yogendra Chandolia (BJP) vs Gaurav Dhanak (INC)

24. Patel Nagar: Raaj Kumar Anand (AAP) vs Parvesh Ratan (BJP) vs Krishna Tirath (INC)

25. Moti Nagar: Shiv Charan Goel (AAP) vs Subhash Sachdeva (BJP) vs Ramesh Kumar Popli (INC)

26. Madipur: Girish Soni (AAP) vs Kailash Sankhla (BJP) vs Jai Prakash Panwar (INC)

27. Rajouri Garden: Dhanwati Chandela (AAP) vs Ramesh Khanna (BJP) vs Amandeep Singh Sudan (INC)

28. Hari Nagar: Rajkumari Dhillon (AAP) vs Tejendra Pal Bagga (BJP) vs Surender Setia (INC)

29. Tilak Nagar: Jamail Singh (AAP) vs Rajeev Babbar (BJP) vs Raminder Singh Bamrah (INC)

30. Janakpuri: Rajesh Rishi (AAP) vs Ashish Sood (BJP) vs Radhika Khera (INC)

31. Vikaspuri: Mahinder Yadav (AAP) vs Sanjay Singh (BJP) vs Mukesh Sharma (INC)

32. Uttam Nagar: Naresh Balyan (AAP) vs Krishna Gehlot (BJP) vs Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (RJD)

33. Dwarka: Vinay Kumar Mishra (AAP) vs Pradyumna Rajput (BJP) vs Adarsh Shastri (INC)

34. Matiala: Guiab Singh Yadav (AAP) vs Rajesh Gehlot (BJP) vs Sumesh Shokeen (INC)

35. Najafgarh: Kailash Gahlot (AAP) vs Ajit Kharkhari (BJP) vs Sahib Singh Yadav (INC)

36. Bijwasan: BS Joon (AAP) vs Satprakash Rana (BJP) vs Parveen Rana (INC)

37. Palam: Bhavna Gaur (AAP) vs Vijay Pandit (BJP) vs Niram Kumar Singh (RJD)

38. Delhi Cantt: Virender Singh Kadian (AAP) vs Manish Singh (BJP) vs Sandeep Tanwar (INC)

39. Rajinder Nagar: Raghav Chadha (AAP) vs RP Singh (BJP) vs Rocky Tuseed (INC)

40. New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) vs Sunil Yadav (BJP) vs Romesh Sabharwal (INC)

41. Jangpura: Praveen Kumar (AAP) vs Imrit Singh Bakshi (BJP) vs Talvinder Singh Marwah (INC)

42. Kasturba Nagar: Madan Lal (AAP) vs Ravindra Chaudhary (BJP) vs Abhishek Dutt (INC)

43. Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti (AAP) vs Shailendra Singh Moti (BJP) vs Neetu Verma (INC)

44. RK Puram: Parmila Tokas (AAP) vs Anil Sharma (BJP) vs Priyanka Singh (INC)

45. Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav (AAP) vs Kusum Khatri (BJP) vs Mohinder Chaudhary (INC)

46. Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar (AAP) vs Brahm Singh Tanwar (BJP) vs Satish Lohia (INC)

47. Deoli: Prakash Jarwal (AAP) vs Arvind Kumar (BJP) vs Arvinder Singh (INC)

48. Ambedkar Nagar: Ajay Dutt (AAP) vs Khushi Ram (BJP) vs Yaduraj Chaudhary (INC)

49. Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP) vs SCL Gupta (JDU) vs Poonam Azad (INC)

50. Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP) vs Shikha Ray (BJP) vs Sukhbir Singh Pawar (INC)

51. Kalkaji: Atishi (AAP) vs Dharamveer Singh (BJP) vs Shivani Chopra (INC)

52. Tughlakabad: Sahi Ram Pehlwan (AAP) vs Vikram Bidhuri (BJP) vs Shubam Sharma (INC)

53. Badarpur: Ram Singh Netaji (AAP) vs Ramveer Singh Bidhuri (BJP) vs Pramod Kumar Yadav (INC)

54. Okhla: Amanatullah Khan (AAP) vs Brahm Singh (BJP) vs Parvez Hashmi (INC)

55. Trilokpuri: Rohit Kumar Mehraulia (AAP) vs Kiran Vaid (BJP) vs Vijay Kumar (INC)

56. Kondli: Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) (AAP) vs Rajkumar Dhillon (BJP) vs Amreesh Goutham (INC)

57. Patparganj: Manish Sisodia (AAP) vs Ravi Negi (BJP) vs Laxman Rawat (INC)

58. Laxmi Nagar: Nitin Tyagi (AAP) vs Abhay Kumar Verma (BJP) vs Hari Dutt Sharma (INC)

59. Vishwas Nagar: Deepak Singla (AAP) vs OP Sharma (BJP) vs Gurcharan Singh Raju (INC)

60. Krishna Nagar: SK Bagga (AAP) vs Anil Goyal (BJP) vs Ashok Walia (INC)

61. Gandhi Nagar: Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) (AAP) vs Anil Vajpayee (BJP) vs Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC)

62. Shahdara: Ram Niwas Goyal (AAP) vs Sanjay Goyal (BJP) vs Narender Nath (INC)

63. Seemapuri: Rajendra Pal Gautam (AAP) vs Veer Singh Dhingan (INC)

64. Rohtas Nagar: Sarita Singh (AAP) vs Jitendra Mahajan (BJP) vs Vipin Sharma (INC)

65. Seelampur: Abdul Rehman (AAP) vs Kaushal Mishra (BJP) vs Mateen Ahmed (INC)

66. Ghonda: SD Sharma (AAP) vs Ajay Mahavar (BJP) vs Bhisham Sharma (INC)

67. Babarpur: Gopal Rai (AAP) vs Naresh Gaud (BJP) vs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain (INC)

68. Gokalpur: Ch. Surendra Kumar (AAP) vs Ranjeet Kashyap (BJP) vs SP Singh (INC)

69. Mustafabad: Haji Yunus (AAP) vs Jagdish Pradhan (BJP) vs Ali Mehndi (INC)

70. Karawal Nagar: Durgesh Pathak (AAP) vs Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP) vs Arbind Singh (INC)

