Delhi Elections LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP Eyes 2015 Encore, BJP Battles for Prestige as Voting Begins

Event Highlights Voting Begins

The Oldest Voter in Delhi

AAP Secured 54.3% Votes

Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 Today



Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling will begin at 8am and end at 6pm.

Read More Delhi Elections LIVE Updates: The national capital votes today to elect a new government after a campaign in which the BJP pulled no punches against the AAP which is eyeing another term in office. The Congress is the third main force in the contest in which 672 candidates are in the fray for 70 assembly seats.Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling will begin at 8am and end at 6pm. Feb 8, 2020 8:15 am (IST) Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency at Mayur Vihar Phase II. He says, "Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children"; The BJP has fielded Ravi Negi from the constituency. Feb 8, 2020 8:14 am (IST) External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science and Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." Feb 8, 2020 8:11 am (IST) Voters start arriving at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia and Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from the seat. Feb 8, 2020 8:06 am (IST) Visuals from Polling Station 80 at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. Delhi Chief Minister and sitting MLA from the constituency, Arvind Kejriwal, is contesting from here. While BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav, Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal from against CM Kejriwal. Feb 8, 2020 8:04 am (IST) On polling day, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Feb 8, 2020 8:03 am (IST) Voting Begins | Polling for 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi begins amid tight security in the national capital. The result of Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be announced by the Election Commission on February 11. Feb 8, 2020 7:59 am (IST) Vehicles being checked by Police in Jamia area, as security has been tightened in Delhi, in the light of Delhi elections 2020. Feb 8, 2020 7:57 am (IST) The Oldest Voter in Delhi | Meet the oldest Delhi voter, 111-year-old Kalitara Mandal, who has lost all her teeth but definitely not her appetite for fish and the will to participate in elections. "I remember, they (polling officials) would take my thumb impression and then the ballot paper would be folded and put into boxes. I have voted with big machines (EVMs) too," she told PTI. Read full story here. Feb 8, 2020 7:47 am (IST) Visual from polling station 69 (NDMC School of Science and Humanities) at Tughlak Crescent Road. Feb 8, 2020 7:37 am (IST) A day after the AAP alleged that the BJP MPs including Union Minister Giriraj Singh are ''distributing cash and liquor'' in the national capital to influence the voters, Singh responded today saying that he has bought gold at a shop in Rithala. Feb 8, 2020 7:28 am (IST) AAP Secured 54.3% Votes | Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling will begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm. Results will be declared on February 11. AAP will go into the elections hoping to repeat its performance from the last Assembly polls when it notched up 54.3% votes in the 2015 elections. The BJP, which bagged all seven seats in Delhi the Lok Sabha elections last May and secured 32% of the votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, will be aiming to expand its vote share in the national capital. The Congress had bagged just 9.6% of the total votes polled in 2015, failing to bag a single seat, but improved its vote share in the Lok Sabha elections. Feb 8, 2020 7:22 am (IST) Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 Today | Voting in seventy assembly constituencies in Delhi set to begin today at 8 am. The national capital will witness a triangular fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress. In the run up to the elections, Delhiites witnessed a blistering campaign in which the BJP pulled no punches against the ruling AAP, which is eyeing a second term.

People queue up to vote in Delhi on Saturday.



The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.



The Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it did not bag any seat in the Assembly polls but improved its vote share in 2019 polls.



The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled.



The BJP mounted one of its most aggressive campaigns in the Delhi Assembly polls so far, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the saffron charge fuelled by its planks of Hindutva and nationalism and its strident opposition to anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh.



On the other hand, the AAP tried to hard sell its development agenda, while the Congress sought to showcase its achievements during its 15-year rule under Sheila Dikshit from 1998 to 2013.



Riding on tech-savvy elements like QR codes and mobile apps, poll authorities have geared up for the polls, making tight security arrangements across the national capital and keeping an extra vigil in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive polling areas.



In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office has put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category, and confidence-building measures are continuously being undertaken to reassure voters, officials said.



Shaheen Bagh falls in the Okhla assembly constituency. The area has become the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital and the agitation has been thrust by political parties into a poll issue.



The police have deployed around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.



Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said 1, 47,86,382 people are eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, and 2,32,815 are in the age group of 18-19.



Voters in various categories include males (81,05,236), females (66,80,277), service voters (11,608), third gender voters (869), and senior citizens (aged 80 and above) voters (2,04,830), officials said.



On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari paid obeisance at famous temples in the national capital.



Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, along with his wife Sunita offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place.



"Sought blessings of Hanuman ji at famous Hanuman temple at CP. Bhagwan ji said-'You are doing good work. Continue serving people like this. Leave the outcome to me, all will be fine," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.



Tiwari also visited the famous Chhatarpur and Kalkaji temples and offered prayers.



"I prayed for the happiness of the people of Delhi and also sought blessings of the goddesses to enable people to cast their vote judiciously," Tiwari said.



The bitterly fought high-octane campaign that lasted for over three weeks ended at 6 pm on Thursday, just 38 hours before the start of voting for the high-stakes Delhi assembly election.



There are 13,750 polling booths, besides one auxiliary booth, located at 2,689 locations across Delhi.



"As far as critical polling stations are concerned, there are 516 locations and 3,704 booths in that category," Singh said.



Besides police security, polling stations falling in the "critical category" get paramilitary cover. Activities will be monitored through webcasting, Singh said.



Police and election machinery are on "extra vigil" and assessing the situation all the time across the national capital, he added.



Security personnel kept guard at strong rooms storing EVMs. Election staff carried EVMs and other polling material to booths under tight supervision in all constituencies.



Poll authorities had met protesters recently and encouraged them to vote on the polling day.



"The 2020 Delhi polls will be tech-driven with greater use of technology elements like mobile apps, QR codes, social media interface, seeking to enhance the experience of all categories of voters, before polling or on the voting day. And we are trying to make the best use of it," he said.



Electors can carry smartphones at polling stations in 11 assembly constituencies for accessing QR codes from the voters' helpline app in case they have not brought the voters' slip to the booth.



Counting will be held on Tuesday.



