Delhi Elections LIVE: AAP & Congress to Release Manifestos; BJP's Star Campaigners to Rally in Capital

Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: With just a week to go for the February 8 Delhi polls, the Congress is set to release its manifesto today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is also likely to release its manifestowhile the Aam Aadmi Party is also expected to release its manifesto, two days after the BJP came out with its 'Sankalp Patra', promising wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor, cycles and scooties for girl students as well as an 10 per cent increase in the health and education budget annually.The BJP, in its 'Sankalp Patra 2020' (manifesto), also said it would focus on women empowerment, traders, infrastructure development and housing for all by 2022. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the outgoing AAP government's subsidy schemes for power and water will be continued by his party if it is voted to power.