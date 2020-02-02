Delhi Elections LIVE: AAP & Congress to Release Manifestos; BJP's Star Campaigners to Rally in Capital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging protest at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'. Hitting out at the AAP dispensation at an election rally in northwest Delhi's Rohini, Adityanath said that the Arvind Kejriwal government "supplies biryani" to protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Addressing another poll rally at Karawal Nagar Chowk in east Delhi, the BJP leader lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, saying "their ancestors divided India, so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'."
Event Highlights
The BJP, in its 'Sankalp Patra 2020' (manifesto), also said it would focus on women empowerment, traders, infrastructure development and housing for all by 2022. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the outgoing AAP government's subsidy schemes for power and water will be continued by his party if it is voted to power.
Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal is now holding a roadshow in Kirari, ahead of Delhi elections.
Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Kirari, ahead of #DelhiElections2020 scheduled on February 8. pic.twitter.com/0343ANPqjS— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020
Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar is in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar where he is holding a door-to-door campaign.
Delhi: Union Minister & BJP leader Prakash Javadekar holds a door to door campaign in Adarsh Nagar. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/9BIb4OZZyt— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020
As the war of words between BJP and the AAP continues in Delhi ahead of polls, BJP chief JP Nadda slammed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme here. "You denied free treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh not only to the people of Delhi, but other states as well," Nadda said in a tweet.
आपने दिल्ली मे मोदी जी की आयुष्मान भारत योजना को लागू नहीं होने दिया।सिर्फ़ दिल्ली के ही नहीं अन्य राज्यो से आने वाले लोगों को 5 लाख रुपये तक के मुफ़्त इलाज से वंचित रखा।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 2, 2020
पूर्वांचल से जो गरीब दिल्ली आकर अपना मुफ़्त इलाज करवा सकते थे,उन्हें आपने अपमानित किया। दिल्ली सब देख रही है।
AAP Writes to EC | AAP on Saturday asked the Election Commission to direct the police chief and other agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent unrest and violence planned by "certain political parties" in the city to sabotage the Delhi elections. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the Aam Aadmi Party said it has come to know through its sources that certain "anti social elements in connivance with certain political parties" are planning to create unrest and violence on Sunday to subvert law and order in Delhi and to impede the conduct of free and fair election.
Rahul Gandhi to Address Delhi Rallies on Feb 4, 5 | After a lacklustre approach towards the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress leadership is planning to infuse some vigour. As part of the plan, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail and address two rallies on February 4 and 5. However, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's poll programmes are yet to be finalised. Contrary to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which have marshalled their resources for the elections, the Congress has gone for a low-key campaign.
Improve Law & Order Situation in Delhi, Kejriwal to Amit Shah | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to improve the law and order situation in Delhi, after a man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests. Elections will come and go but for the sake of the people of Delhi, improve the situation in the national capital, Kejriwal urged Shah. "In broad daylight, bullets are being fired. The law and order situation of Delhi is in tatters. Elections will keep on coming, politics will also continue, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to improve law and order," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
BJP's Veiled Dig at AAP | In an veiled attack on the AAP over the firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests here, the BJP's organisational secretary BL Santhosh said the "great drama party" of Delhi is becoming too costly for the country. On Saturday, two days after a youth fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia university, another man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later taken into custody.
25% AAP Canidates With Criminal Records, 20% of BJP | Twenty five per cent of AAP candidates and 20 per cent of BJP contestants in the fray for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms.Fifteen per cent of Congress candidates also have declared serious criminal cases against them, the ADR said. In the Delhi assembly polls, 672 candidates are in the fray, one less than in 2015.
Virtual Face-off in Delhi Today | With less than a week left for the crucial Delhi assembly polls, the political parties are geared up to woo the voters. While the BJP has a string of rallies by top leaders lined for the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold roadshows in Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala.
Supply of clean drinking water to every household will be ensured when the BJP comes to power, the manifesto stated. In the document, the BJP asserted that as soon as it comes to power, it will implement the Modi government's Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi.
The BJP is also set to push the pedal on its election campaign with senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah set to campaign in the Capital.
