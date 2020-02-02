Delhi Elections LIVE: AAP & Congress to Release Manifestos; BJP's Star Campaigners to Rally in Capital

LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Delhi Elections LIVE: AAP & Congress to Release Manifestos; BJP's Star Campaigners to Rally in Capital

News18.com | February 2, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: With just a week to go for the February 8 Delhi polls, the Congress is set to release its manifesto today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is also likely to release its manifestowhile the Aam Aadmi Party is also expected to release its manifesto, two days after the BJP came out with its 'Sankalp Patra', promising wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor, cycles and scooties for girl students as well as an 10 per cent increase in the health and education budget annually.

The BJP, in its 'Sankalp Patra 2020' (manifesto), also said it would focus on women empowerment, traders, infrastructure development and housing for all by 2022. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the outgoing AAP government's subsidy schemes for power and water will be continued by his party if it is voted to power.
Read More
Feb 2, 2020 12:00 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging protest at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'. Hitting out at the AAP dispensation at an election rally in northwest Delhi's Rohini, Adityanath said that the Arvind Kejriwal government "supplies biryani" to protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Addressing another poll rally at Karawal Nagar Chowk in east Delhi, the BJP leader lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, saying "their ancestors divided India, so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'."

Feb 2, 2020 11:44 am (IST)

Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal is now holding a  roadshow in Kirari, ahead of  Delhi elections. 

Feb 2, 2020 11:02 am (IST)

Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar is in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar where he is holding a door-to-door campaign. 

Feb 2, 2020 10:37 am (IST)

As the war of words between BJP and the AAP continues in Delhi ahead of polls, BJP chief JP Nadda slammed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme here. "You denied free treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh not only to the people of Delhi, but other states as well," Nadda said in a tweet. 

Feb 2, 2020 10:29 am (IST)

AAP Writes to EC | AAP on Saturday asked the Election Commission to direct the police chief and other agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent unrest and violence planned by "certain political parties" in the city to sabotage the Delhi elections. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the Aam Aadmi Party said it has come to know through its sources that certain "anti social elements in connivance with certain political parties" are planning to create unrest and violence on Sunday to subvert law and order in Delhi and to impede the conduct of free and fair election.

Feb 2, 2020 10:27 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging protest at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'. Hitting out at the AAP dispensation at an election rally, Adityanath said that the Arvind Kejriwal government "supplies biryani" to protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Addressing another poll rally at Karawal Nagar Chowk in east Delhi, the BJP leader lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, saying "their ancestors divided India, so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'."

Feb 2, 2020 10:25 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi to Address Delhi Rallies on Feb 4, 5 | After a lacklustre approach towards the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress leadership is planning to infuse some vigour. As part of the plan, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail and address two rallies on February 4 and 5. However, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's poll programmes are yet to be finalised. Contrary to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which have marshalled their resources for the elections, the Congress has gone for a low-key campaign.

Feb 2, 2020 10:18 am (IST)

Improve Law & Order Situation in Delhi, Kejriwal to Amit Shah | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to improve the law and order situation in Delhi, after a man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests. Elections will come and go but for the sake of the people of Delhi, improve the situation in the national capital, Kejriwal urged Shah. "In broad daylight, bullets are being fired. The law and order situation of Delhi is in tatters. Elections will keep on coming, politics will also continue, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to improve law and order," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Feb 2, 2020 10:08 am (IST)

BJP's Veiled Dig at AAP | In an veiled attack on the AAP over the firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests here, the BJP's organisational secretary BL Santhosh said the "great drama party" of Delhi is becoming too costly for the country. On Saturday, two days after a youth fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia university, another man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later taken into custody.

Feb 2, 2020 9:56 am (IST)

25% AAP Canidates With Criminal Records, 20% of BJP | Twenty five per cent of AAP candidates and 20 per cent of BJP contestants in the fray for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms.Fifteen per cent of Congress candidates also have declared serious criminal cases against them, the ADR said. In the Delhi assembly polls, 672 candidates are in the fray, one less than in 2015.

Feb 2, 2020 9:53 am (IST)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will address a ‘Nukkad Sabha’ in Badarpur and Okhla Vidhansabha. Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will address a Nukkad Sabha in Trilokpuri Vidhansabha.

Feb 2, 2020 9:52 am (IST)

Tiwari, the Delhi BJP president, will hold ‘padyatra’ and address Nukkad Sabha in Lakshmi Nagar Vidhansabha, Dilshad Garden and Vishwas Nagar. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a Public Meeting in Dwarka and Uttam Nagar.

Feb 2, 2020 9:52 am (IST)

While UP Chief Minister Adityanath will address public meetings at Mangal Bazaar Chowk, Jahangir Puri; Ramleela Maidan, Narela; Karawal Nagar Chowk and Rohini, Irani will be in Rajouri Garden, Vikaspuri and Hari Nagar.

Feb 2, 2020 9:41 am (IST)

Congress Manifesto Today | While the BJP has already released its election manifesto ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congres sis expected to release it manifesto today at 12 in the noon.  The AAP may release its manifesto tomorrow.  

Feb 2, 2020 9:40 am (IST)

BJP Leaders' Rallies Today | BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be holding rallies in the national capital today.

Feb 2, 2020 9:37 am (IST)

Virtual Face-off in Delhi Today | With less than a week left for the crucial Delhi assembly polls, the political parties are geared up to woo the voters. While the BJP has a string of rallies by top leaders lined for the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold roadshows in Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala. 

Delhi Elections LIVE: AAP & Congress to Release Manifestos; BJP's Star Campaigners to Rally in Capital
File image of Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Supply of clean drinking water to every household will be ensured when the BJP comes to power, the manifesto stated. In the document, the BJP asserted that as soon as it comes to power, it will implement the Modi government's Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi.

The BJP is also set to push the pedal on its election campaign with senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah set to campaign in the Capital.


  • 31 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    165/8
    20.0 overs
    		 165/7
    20.0 overs
    India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    179/5
    20.0 overs
    		 179/6
    20.0 overs
    India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 31 Jan, 2020 | Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe
    ZIM vs SL
    406/10
    115.3 overs
    		 293/10
    119.5 overs
    Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    NZ vs IND
    132/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/3
    17.3 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 Jan, 2020 | Bangladesh in Pakistan
    BAN vs PAK
    136/6
    20.0 overs
    		 137/1
    16.4 overs
    Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram