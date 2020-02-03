Delhi Elections LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to Campaign in Capital Today

The national capital will be abuzz with a string of rallies and roadshows today. While union Home Minister Amit Shah has five rallies lined up for the day in Karala, Sadar Bazar, Pahargunj, Rajinder Nagar and Greater Kailash, BJP chief JP Nadda will be addressing three rallies in Shakur Basti, Model Town and Chandni Chowk. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be addressing rallies in Shiv Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Mehrauli.
Event Highlights
Apart from the leaders, BJP chief JP Nadda and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also campaign in Delhi.
Yogi appealed to the people in Badarpur constituency to vote for the BJP, saying the whole country and the world was watching them as to whom they support in the Delhi elections. Questioning the motive of the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Adityanath alleged it was a "pretext to oppose abrogation of Article 370, court's judgement on Ram temple and Triple Talaq ban." "The Shaheen Bagh protest is a pretext. They had to protest against the removal of Article 370 and construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. We can understand their problem. Their problem is ban on Triple Talaq." The protest at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi, participated by large number of women, is going on since mid-December against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said pain was felt by Pakistan and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal when the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated. He also termed the Shaheen Bagh protest a "malicious attempt to disturb peace and normal life" in the national capital. "When Article 370 was abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal," Adityanath said, addressing a rally in south Delhi's Badarpur.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
From addressing rallies and gatherings to holding roadshows, leaders of political parties made the best use of Sunday, the last before the February 8 Delhi assembly polls, to garner support for their candidates.
The BJP conducted a mega contact programme, with its top leaders, including Nadda, Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, visiting all 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital.
AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also campaign today.
