Delhi Elections LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to Campaign in Capital Today

Feb 3, 2020 8:39 am (IST)

Yogi appealed to the people in Badarpur constituency to vote for the BJP, saying the whole country and the world was watching them as to whom they support in the Delhi elections. Questioning the motive of the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Adityanath alleged it was a "pretext to oppose abrogation of Article 370, court's judgement on Ram temple and Triple Talaq ban." "The Shaheen Bagh protest is a pretext. They had to protest against the removal of Article 370 and construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. We can understand their problem. Their problem is ban on Triple Talaq." The protest at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi, participated by large number of women, is going on since mid-December against the Citizenship Amendment Act.