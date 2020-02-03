LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
Delhi Elections LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to Campaign in Capital Today

News18.com | February 3, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
Event Highlights

Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be among the BJP’s star campaigners that will rally in the Capital today as parties push the pedal for the February 8 elections.

Apart from the leaders, BJP chief JP Nadda and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also campaign in Delhi.
Feb 3, 2020 9:02 am (IST)

The national capital will be abuzz with a string of rallies and roadshows today. While union Home Minister Amit Shah has five rallies lined up for the day in Karala, Sadar Bazar, Pahargunj, Rajinder Nagar and Greater Kailash, ​ BJP chief JP Nadda will be addressing three rallies in Shakur Basti, Model Town and Chandni Chowk. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be addressing rallies in Shiv Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Mehrauli. 

Feb 3, 2020 8:43 am (IST)

Modi's Rally in Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Delhi today and will address a rally at CBD Ground in Karkarduma at 2pm. 

Feb 3, 2020 8:42 am (IST)

The battle for Delhi has intensified with just five days to go for the voting. While the BJP has roped in its top leadership to campaign in the national capital, the AAP has been banking on its chief Arvind Kejriwal to garner support. 

Feb 3, 2020 8:40 am (IST)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday asked the Election Commission to ban Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches and also sought his arrest.

Feb 3, 2020 8:39 am (IST)

Yogi appealed to the people in Badarpur constituency to vote for the BJP, saying the whole country and the world was watching them as to whom they support in the Delhi elections. Questioning the motive of the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Adityanath alleged it was a "pretext to oppose abrogation of Article 370, court's judgement on Ram temple and Triple Talaq ban." "The Shaheen Bagh protest is a pretext. They had to protest against the removal of Article 370 and construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. We can understand their problem. Their problem is ban on Triple Talaq." The protest at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi, participated by large number of women, is going on since mid-December against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Feb 3, 2020 8:38 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said pain was felt by Pakistan and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal when the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated.  He also termed the Shaheen Bagh protest a "malicious attempt to disturb peace and normal life" in the national capital. "When Article 370 was abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal," Adityanath said, addressing a rally in south Delhi's Badarpur.

Feb 3, 2020 8:32 am (IST)

With just five days to go for the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, the war of words has escalated between political rivals with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath resorting to communally charged and controversial remarks.  

File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

From addressing rallies and gatherings to holding roadshows, leaders of political parties made the best use of Sunday, the last before the February 8 Delhi assembly polls, to garner support for their candidates.

The BJP conducted a mega contact programme, with its top leaders, including Nadda, Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, visiting all 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also campaign today.
