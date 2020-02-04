Delhi Elections LIVE Updates: 4 Days Left for Polls, Modi-Shah Hold Marathon Rallies; AAP to Release Manifesto

Event Highlights AAP to Release Manifesto Today

Big Ticket Rallies Today



The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, is also likely to release its election manifesto, party leader Sanjay Singh said. In the last three days of election campaigning, AAP will intensify its campaign through 500 members of its frontal organisations.

While AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal blamed Union minister Amit Shah for making Shaheen Bagh an issue for 'political gains', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ongoing protests in the national capital are an 'experiment and not a coincidence'. Both Shah and Modi are set to hold more rallies in the city today. AAP leader Gopal Rai and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are also likely to address the residents of Delhi.The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, is also likely to release its election manifesto, party leader Sanjay Singh said. In the last three days of election campaigning, AAP will intensify its campaign through 500 members of its frontal organisations. Feb 4, 2020 10:40 am (IST) While the Congress and BJP have already released their manifesto, the AAP had so far only released its Guarantee Card -- a list of promises made by Kejriwal for what he will do in the coming five years, if re-elected. Feb 4, 2020 10:39 am (IST) AAP to Release Manifesto | The ruling Aam Aadmi Party will release its manifesto for the Delhi elections today. The manifesto, to be released by party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to have the AAP's detailed plan for controlling the air and water pollution and women's safety among others. The AAP had formed a three-member committee for drafting its manifesto with its Kalkaji candidate Atishi as the chairperson and party leaders Ajoy Kumar and Jasmine Shah as the members. While Atishi is an Oxford-educated and had played an important role in the government's reforms in the education sector, Ajoy Kumar was a former Congress Lok Sabha MP and also a former IPS officer. Jasmine Shah, an alumnus of the Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and also a Nehru Fulbright Scholar, had a decade of experience in working on the urban governance and policy issues. Feb 4, 2020 10:37 am (IST) Big Ticket Rallies Today | With just two days left for campaigning to end in Delhi assembly elections, the national capital will witness mega rallies by BJP star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Addressing a poll rally at Karkardooma yesterday, Modi had made his first comment on the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling the sit-in by women a "conspiracy not coincidence". Questions have been raised, meanwhile, as to why the Election Commission hasn't acted yet against Adityanath for saying "the gun will solve what words couldn't". His statement at a rally was in reference to two recent incidents of CAA supporters opening fire during protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia and in Shaheen Bagh.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal unveils the 'guarantee card' in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)



"In the next three days, 15,000 meetings will be held. In the last phase, we would use the slogan 'acche honge paanch saal - Delhi mein toh Kejriwal' (five years will go well - Kejriwal should be there in Delhi)," Singh said on Monday.



He also said party leaders will meet the Chief Election Commissioner Monday evening and seek a ban on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.



* Protest sites in the national capital are "under watch" to ensure that polling personnel or voters face no obstruction on the election day, observers deployed for the February 8 Delhi polls told the Election Commission on Monday. At a review meeting on poll preparedness chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the observers assured the poll panel that preparations are progressing as per schedule and gaining momentum, an official statement said.



* They also told the commission that adequate deployment of police force and companies of central armed police forces is being made and "protest sites are under watch to ensure that no obstructions for polling personnel or voters would hamper movement on February 8", it stated. Shaheen Bagh, Khureji Khas and Hauz Rani are some of the sites in the city where protesters are opposing the amended citizenship law.



* No restraint can be made on free communication during the process of election, the Delhi High Court has said while refusing to bar a person from circulating messages on a social networking platform against a candidate contesting the upcoming assembly polls. Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw refused to pass an ex-parte order to direct a national daily and Internet giant Google to take down alleged defamatory content relating to the candidate from its electronic platform.



* The court was hearing a plea by a BJP leader, who is contesting in the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly election to be held on February 8, seeking to restrain the newspaper, Google and others from publishing or disseminating the alleged defamatory material against him.



* The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed as not maintainable a plea challenging a returning officer's order rejecting a complaint against the nomination of an AAP candidate from Karol Bagh for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in poll affidavit for the upcoming Assembly elections.



* Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said there cannot be a two-pronged attack to an election and that the law is clear that such challenge can only be made after declaration of poll result. The court passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Yoginder Chandolia, BJP candidate contesting from Karol Bagh constituency, against Vishesh Ravi who is an AAP candidate from the same seat. The plea alleged that the AAP candidate had willfully and intentionally concealed material facts and gave false statement in poll affidavits.



* Union Minister and BJP incharge of Delhi polls Prakash Javadekar targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had called himself an "anarchist" and there is "not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist".



* Kejriwal took out roadshows in various parts of the city, while his party tried to corner the BJP for allegedly calling him a "terrorist" by releasing a video in which the kin of 'martyred' Delhi police officers, who were given compensation by the AAP government, expressed their disapproval of the remarks by BJP leaders against the chief minister.



* BJP's firebrand leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his blistering attack on Kejriwal at public meetings, saying the AAP leader has become a "toy in the hands of antisocial and anti-India elements". "Now when elections are taking place in Delhi, who is speaking in favour of Arvind Kejriwal? It is the ministers of Pakistan. They are aware that Kejriwal is feeding 'biryani to protesters at Shaheen Bagh'," he said, referring to Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's tweet asking Indians to defeat Modi.