Delhi Elections LIVE: Focus on Education, AAP's Manifesto Promises 'Patriotism' Curriculum, Spoken English Classes

Four days left for voting, top political parties have upped their game in Delhi with marathon rallies and slugfest over Shaheen Bagh's anti-Citizenship Act protests. While AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has blamed Union minister Amit Shah for making Shaheen Bagh an issue for "political gains", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ongoing protests in the national capital are "experiment and not a coincidence". Both Shah and Modi are set to hold more rallies in the city today. AAP leader Gopal Rai and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are also likely to address the residents of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party today released manifesto for Delhi polls, saying vision is to make every family prosperous. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the party guarantees quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity to Delhiites. AAP promised doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens in the manifesto. Sisodia further said that if AAP get reelected, they will run pilot project to allow markets to open 24 hours. Feb 4, 2020 1:58 pm (IST) Yogi's Offensive | Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath continues his controversial and communally divisive speeches during poll campaigns in Delhi. At a rally today, Yogi said that after Arvind Kejriwal, Asaduddin Owaisi would also chant Hanuman Chalisa. "On one hand you go and have biryani at Shaheen Bagh and on the other, you recite Hanuman Chalisa. A day will come soon when Owaisi will also chant Hanuman Chalisa like Kejriwal," Yogi said. On Monday, Kejriwal had chanted Hanuman Chalisa during News18 India's Agenda Dilli and had said that he did not require BJP's endorsement on his Hinduism. Feb 4, 2020 1:35 pm (IST) The Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill which was passed in Delhi Vidhan Sabha in 2015, has been pending with the Central Government for the last 4 years. The AAP Government will continue its struggle to get the Bill passed, Sisodia said. "If a sanitation worker dies during duty then his/her family will be given a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore," he added. Feb 4, 2020 1:17 pm (IST) Enumerating the focus of AAP in this manifesto, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia says that education is once again the top priority for the party. Cleanliness of the city and Yamuna river, women safety, electricity are among other promises of the AAP. manish Sisodia also says that Spoken English trainign, soft skill developemnt will be provided to the youth. Feb 4, 2020 1:08 pm (IST) br /> Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party (AAP) has released its poll manifesto days ahead of Delhi Assembly Election. Kejriwal , Gopal Rai, Manish Sisodia ,Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah and Dr Ajoy Kumar are at the press briefing for the manifesto release. "AAP's vision is to enable every common man to live with dignity and prosperity," says Sisodia,adding that the manifesto has a 'preamble' that captures the vision Feb 4, 2020 12:55 pm (IST) The BJP once again has accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of not fulfilling the promises. "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had promised the people of Delhi to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras and set up wi-fi across the capital. Till date, people are waiting for these cameras and wi-fi signals," BJP chief JP Nadda said in a tweet as the saffron party released another 'expose'.



मैं आपसे पूछता हूँ,आप जब दिल्ली मे घूम रहे है तो कितनी जगह आपके फ़ोन पर आपके Wifi का सिग्नल आता है।



5 साल में कुछ तो काम करते। pic.twitter.com/qHHlx7mp6R — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 11:47 am (IST) The AAP on Monday approached the Election Commission against Adityanath, BJP MP Parvesh Verma and other BJP leaders for their alleged objectionable remarks against Kejriwal, and demanded an FIR against them. "We met the CEC and raised the issue of statements of several BJP leaders. BJP MP Parvesh Verma called the CM a terrorist. We also demanded action against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his Pakistan remark against the Delhi CM," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said. He alleged the BJP does not have any issue to raise in the Delhi assembly election and was trying to defer the polls. Feb 4, 2020 11:41 am (IST) BJP's firebrand leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his blistering attack on Kejriwal at public meetings, saying the AAP leader has become a "toy in the hands of antisocial and anti-India elements". "Now when elections are taking place in Delhi, who is speaking in favour of Arvind Kejriwal? It is the ministers of Pakistan. They are aware that Kejriwal is feeding 'biryani to protesters at Shaheen Bagh'," he said, referring to Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's tweet asking Indians to defeat Modi. Feb 4, 2020 11:41 am (IST) Kejriwal took out roadshows in various parts of the city, while his party tried to corner the BJP for allegedly calling him a "terrorist" by releasing a video in which the kin of 'martyred' Delhi police officers, who were given compensation by the AAP government, expressed their disapproval of the remarks by BJP leaders against the chief minister. Feb 4, 2020 11:40 am (IST) On Monday, Union Minister and BJP incharge of Delhi polls Prakash Javadekar targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had called himself an "anarchist" and there is "not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist". Feb 4, 2020 11:26 am (IST) Poll Campaign Gets Shriller | The campaign for February 8 Delhi Assembly election reached its crescendo on Monday with stalwarts from the BJP, the AAP and the Congress launching a no-holds-barred attack on rivals on issues like anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh and performance of the Kejriwal government.

Addressing his first public meeting ahead of polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained his guns at protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) currently underway at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and Seelampur, saying it was not a coincidence, but an "experiment" and a political conspiracy to destroy the country's harmony, as he accused the AAP and the Congress of fuelling the stir for vote bank politics. Feb 4, 2020 11:25 am (IST) With just three days left for the crucial Delhi polls, BJP and AAP topguns will be holding rallies in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be holding rallies today. Modi's rally is scheduled at 2:30pm in Dwarka. Feb 4, 2020 11:03 am (IST) Shaheeh Bagh, the epicenter of protests in Delhi against the new citizenship law, has emerged as the top election issue this poll season, displacing issues like regularization of illegal colonies, air pollution, water pollution and the statehood demand for the national capital. While the AAP has treaded cautiously on the protests – deputy CM Manish Sisodia has supported the women and Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of letting it fester for political gains – the BJP has come all guns blazing against the stir. Following Union minister Anurag Thakur and UP CM Adityanath’s communally charged speeches, PM Modi termed the protests “an experiment” to break-up India. Feb 4, 2020 10:40 am (IST) While the Congress and BJP have already released their manifesto, the AAP had so far only released its Guarantee Card -- a list of promises made by Kejriwal for what he will do in the coming five years, if re-elected. Feb 4, 2020 10:39 am (IST) AAP to Release Manifesto | The ruling Aam Aadmi Party will release its manifesto for the Delhi elections today. The manifesto, to be released by party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to have the AAP’s detailed plan for controlling the air and water pollution and women's safety among others. The AAP had formed a three-member committee for drafting its manifesto with its Kalkaji candidate Atishi as the chairperson and party leaders Ajoy Kumar and Jasmine Shah as the members. While Atishi is an Oxford-educated and had played an important role in the government's reforms in the education sector, Ajoy Kumar was a former Congress Lok Sabha MP and also a former IPS officer. Jasmine Shah, an alumnus of the Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and also a Nehru Fulbright Scholar, had a decade of experience in working on the urban governance and policy issues. Feb 4, 2020 10:37 am (IST) Big Ticket Rallies Today | With just two days left for campaigning to end in Delhi assembly elections, the national capital will witness mega rallies by BJP star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Addressing a poll rally at Karkardooma yesterday, Modi had made his first comment on the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling the sit-in by women a “conspiracy not coincidence”. Questions have been raised, meanwhile, as to why the Election Commission hasn’t acted yet against Adityanath for saying “the gun will solve what words couldn’t”. His statement at a rally was in reference to two recent incidents of CAA supporters opening fire during protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia and in Shaheen Bagh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases party manifesto for Delhi polls



The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, will release its election manifesto, the last of the top three parties to do so. It had earlier released a guarantee card with a list of promises the AAP intends to fulfill if Arvind Kejriwal is re-elected.



Campaigning for the polls will end on Thursday evening and the Delhi election exit poll will be telecast on news channels after that.



In the last three days of election campaigning, AAP will intensify its campaign through 500 members of its frontal organisations.



"In the next three days, 15,000 meetings will be held. In the last phase, we would use the slogan 'acche honge paanch saal - Delhi mein toh Kejriwal' (five years will go well - Kejriwal should be there in Delhi)," Singh said on Monday.



He also said party leaders will meet the Chief Election Commissioner Monday evening and seek a ban on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.



* Protest sites in the national capital are "under watch" to ensure that polling personnel or voters face no obstruction on the election day, observers deployed for the February 8 Delhi polls told the Election Commission on Monday. At a review meeting on poll preparedness chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the observers assured the poll panel that preparations are progressing as per schedule and gaining momentum, an official statement said.



* They also told the commission that adequate deployment of police force and companies of central armed police forces is being made and "protest sites are under watch to ensure that no obstructions for polling personnel or voters would hamper movement on February 8", it stated. Shaheen Bagh, Khureji Khas and Hauz Rani are some of the sites in the city where protesters are opposing the amended citizenship law.



* No restraint can be made on free communication during the process of election, the Delhi High Court has said while refusing to bar a person from circulating messages on a social networking platform against a candidate contesting the upcoming assembly polls. Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw refused to pass an ex-parte order to direct a national daily and Internet giant Google to take down alleged defamatory content relating to the candidate from its electronic platform.



* The court was hearing a plea by a BJP leader, who is contesting in the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly election to be held on February 8, seeking to restrain the newspaper, Google and others from publishing or disseminating the alleged defamatory material against him.



* The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed as not maintainable a plea challenging a returning officer's order rejecting a complaint against the nomination of an AAP candidate from Karol Bagh for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in poll affidavit for the upcoming Assembly elections.



* Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said there cannot be a two-pronged attack to an election and that the law is clear that such challenge can only be made after declaration of poll result. The court passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Yoginder Chandolia, BJP candidate contesting from Karol Bagh constituency, against Vishesh Ravi who is an AAP candidate from the same seat. The plea alleged that the AAP candidate had willfully and intentionally concealed material facts and gave false statement in poll affidavits.



* Union Minister and BJP incharge of Delhi polls Prakash Javadekar targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had called himself an "anarchist" and there is "not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist".



* Kejriwal took out roadshows in various parts of the city, while his party tried to corner the BJP for allegedly calling him a "terrorist" by releasing a video in which the kin of 'martyred' Delhi police officers, who were given compensation by the AAP government, expressed their disapproval of the remarks by BJP leaders against the chief minister.



* BJP's firebrand leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his blistering attack on Kejriwal at public meetings, saying the AAP leader has become a "toy in the hands of antisocial and anti-India elements". "Now when elections are taking place in Delhi, who is speaking in favour of Arvind Kejriwal? It is the ministers of Pakistan. They are aware that Kejriwal is feeding 'biryani to protesters at Shaheen Bagh'," he said, referring to Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's tweet asking Indians to defeat Modi.