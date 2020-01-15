Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Elections: Metro, Railway Staff and Mediapersons Covering Polls Can Cast Vote by Postal Ballot

The provision has been extended in accordance with an amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which allowed senior citizens above the age of 80, disabled persons and those employed in essential services, the option of voting by postal ballot.

Updated:January 15, 2020, 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission has announced that employees of Delhi Metro and Northern Railway Transportation services, as well as mediapersons authorised by the poll body to cover poll day activities, will have the option of voting by postal ballot in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 8.

In a notification issued on January 10, the Election Commission said that it had, on due consideration of the matter and in consultation with the central government, decided that persons employed in Delhi Metro, Northern Railway Transportation (Passenger and Freight) Services and mediapersons "who on account of being on duty on the day of polling...will not be able to present in their respective polling station" can vote by postal ballot in the Delhi elections.

In a first, the poll body is extending this provision in accordance with an amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which allowed senior citizens above the age of 80, disabled persons and those employed in essential services, including railway, state transport and aviation among other, the option of voting from home.

