In a First, Delhi Assembly Elections to Have AI-equipped Polling Stations

Voting for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 will take place on February 8, the results of which will be declared on February 11. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are the three key players in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections 2020.

According to the Election Commission of India, there are 1,46,92,136 electors in Delhi and the voting will be held at 13,750 polling booths. Around 90,000 people will be deployed across the city for the Delhi assembly elections 2020.

For the first time, Delhi Assembly election will have Artificial Intelligence (AI) equipped polling stations. A total of 11 stations will be equipped with have this facility said the Election Commission.

Delhi’s chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh had said that the Vidhan Sabha elections 2020 will see a QR code on the digital photo voter slip. which will be scanned at the polling booth having the facility. Voters will need to carry an identity card with them.

Those voting for the first time can carry mobile phones inside the polling booth but only up to the polling official using the booth app and use it instead of the printed copy. The first time voters will have to then submit their mobiles in the lockers provided at the polling booths.

Singh said this is an experimental feature, and will only be available to those who link their mobile numbers with the Voter Helpline mobile app. The voters can download digital photo voter slips from the app.

In the Delhi assembly elections 2015, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had swept he polls to form the government in the national capital. The AAP won 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi in 2015, the BJP won the remaining three. The Congress was unable to win a single seat.

In the Vidhan Sabha elections too, Kejriwal and his party will be contesting the 70 seats and seek to be re-elected for a second consecutive time.

AAP has already launched its campaign song for the Delhi assembly election 2020 tias ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal.’ The two minutes and 52 seconds long song has been created by Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani.

