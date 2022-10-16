Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Summoned by CBI for Questioning Tomorrow

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI for questioning on Monday in the Delhi excise policy case pertaining to corruption in granting liquor licenses in the city.

The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

Reacting to the fresh summon, Manish Sisodia on Saturday tweeted, “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village”.

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला. अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

“Now they have called me to CBI headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and fully cooperate. Satyameva Jayate,” Sisodia added.

The CBI, meanwhile made one more arrest in connection with Delhi Excise policy scam case last Sunday. Abhishek Boinpally who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in Southern India was called for questioning on Sunday (October 9), officials said.

The CBI found him to be evading certain key questions following which he was taken into custody late last night, they said. Officials said he was allegedly involved in the “cartelization” for “Southern lobby.”

It is the second arrest in the excise scam case after businessman and AAP leader Vijay Nair.

CBI Raid at Manish Sisodia’s Residence

The CBI had conducted raids in the case on August 19, covering the Delhi residences of Manish Sisodia, IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Notably, Sisodia, who holds multiple portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, including excise and education, had earlier demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.

On the day of CBI raid, the Delhi deputy CM had said he has done nothing wrong and added that the CBI is being misused. He said that the CBI team came in the morning, searched his residence and seized his computer and phone.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here